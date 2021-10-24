What’s on TV This Week: ‘American Veteran’ on PBS, the World Series and more

SUNDAY

The Peanuts gang gets into the Halloween spirit in the classic animated special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

They’re gonna find out who’s naughty or nice, and maybe fall in love along the way, in the new TV movie “The Santa Stakeout.” With Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell and Joe Pantoliano. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Expectant parents who just moved out to the country weren’t expecting to find “Danger Next Door” in this new TV movie. With Hannah Anderson and Jake Epstein. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Comedian Issa Rae’s semi-autobiographical L.A.-set sitcom “Insecure” returns for its fifth and final season. 10 p.m. HBO

Professional curmudgeon, “Seinfeld” co-creator and noted shrugger Larry David returns in an 11th season of his partly improvised comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” 10:40 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The high school football-themed drama “All American” kicks off its fourth season. Daniel Ezra stars. 8 p.m. the CW

Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the influential women featured in the new special “Yes We Did: The Vital Voices of 2021.” 8 p.m. OWN

Pro wrestling’s finest hit the ring in the season premiere of “WWE Monday Night Raw.” 8 p.m. USA

They’re back! Individuals from marginalized communities who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in decades past return in a reboot of the 2004-07 sci-fi mystery drama “4400.” 9 p.m. the CW

Anchors aweigh! The reality series “Below Deck” sets sail for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

A Mexican teen challenges cultural expectations and gender norms in his small coastal village in the 2020 documentary “Things We Dare Not Do” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Slip into something more comfortable as a new “E! True Hollywood Story” takes an intimate look at the stories, scandals and supermodels behind the Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand. 10 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

Everything you always wanted to know about sex but were afraid to ask is revealed by hip-hop artist Saweetie and a crew of comics and puppets in the new comedy special “Sex: Unzipped.” Anytime, Netflix

Batter up! Baseball’s top two teams take the field at the “2021 World Series.” 5 p.m. Fox; also Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Semper fi: Drew Carey, Marine veteran, comedian and current host of “The Price Is Right,” narrates the debut installment of the docuseries “American Veteran” saluting the service of armed forces members past and present. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” investigates the high rate of police shootings in Utah as well as racial disparities in the use of deadly force in the new episode “Shots Fired.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Tracy Morgan is back on the block in new episodes of the Brooklyn-set sitcom “The Last O.G.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

The new series “Behind the Monsters” digs into the backstories of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and other classic horror-movie icons. Anytime, Shudder

A woman suspects her hypnotherapist is messing with her mind in the 2021 psychological thriller “Hypnotic.” With Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill. Anytime, Netflix

“Nature” follows the action as sea hawks — the non-football kind — hunt, mate and raise their young in the new episode “Season of the Osprey.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The unscripted series “Moonshiners” and its spinoff “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” return with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Go to infinity — and beyond! — as “Nova” uses cutting-edge animation to visualize the farthest reaches of space in new five-part miniseries “Nova Universe Revealed.” 9 p.m. KOCE

It’s more about Wilma and Betty than Fred and Barney as “Secrets of the Dead” looks at what life was like for prehistoric women in the new episode “Lady Sapiens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Something wicked this way comes in the new anthology film “Horror Noire” featuring six terror tales crafted by Black directors and screenwriters. Anytime, Shudder

Young aliens boldly go for a joyride in an abandoned starship in the new kid-friendly animated franchise entry “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Anytime, Paramount+

“Walker” is still the law ’round these parts in a second season of the rebooted action drama. Jared Padalecki stars. 8 p.m. the CW

The true crime series “City Confidential” returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

They’re more worried about cops and less about zombies this time around in “Army of Thieves,” a prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2021 horror movie/heist flick “Army of the Dead.” Anytime, Netflix

The new series “Colin in Black and White” dramatizes the formative years of NFL quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick. With Jaden Michael, Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker. Anytime, Netflix

Cool kids looking to score the coolest clothes and kicks kick it down on “Fairfax” in this new adult-themed animated comedy set in L.A. Anytime, Amazon Prime

It’s all relative in 2021’s “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” the seventh entry in the found-footage horror franchise. With Emily Bader. Anytime, Paramount+

They’ve got “Swagger” and the skills to back it up in this new sports drama inspired by NBA great Kevin Durant’s experiences playing youth basketball. With O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Quvenzhané Wallis. Anytime, Apple TV+

Those meddling kids and their stupid dog are back on the case in the new live action/animated special “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!” 8 p.m. the CW

A music executive finds herself making beautiful music with her ex-boyfriend in the new TV movie “Christmas in Harmony.” With Ashleigh Murray, Loretta Divine, Michelle Williams and Luke James. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Dun-dun-dun duuuuun! It’s all about Beethoven in a new installment of violinist Scott Yoo’s music appreciation series “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The American Pops Orchestra and special guests celebrate country, gospel and other styles of American music in the new series “One Voice: The Songs We Share.” 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

An event planner hooks up with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “Coyote Creek Christmas.” With Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

They’ll be dancing “In the Heights” in Jon M. Chu’s 2021 adaptation of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical. With Jimmy Smits. 8 p.m. HBO

A Salvadoran migrant and her young daughter are separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and shipped off to detention centers in different states in the new fact-based TV movie “Torn From Her Arms.” With Judy Reyes and Gloria Reuben. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Creatures great and small get gussied up in their spookiest garb for the new special “World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween.” Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

