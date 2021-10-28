Dance artist Micaela Taylor and 7 more not-so-spooky best bets for the Halloween weekend

Dance artist Micaela Taylor and sax man Branford Marsalis lead our shortlist of not-so-spooky cultural offerings this Halloween weekend (but if you’re looking for something scarier, feast your eyes on our curated list of Halloween picks here). And before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

The TL Collective

The L.A.-based contemporary dance company led by up-and-coming dancer-choreographer Micaela Taylor performs “Drift,” “’90Sugar” and the new work “Time” in a two-night stand at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (with a post-performance talk-back with the dancers, Friday only). $29-$79. thewallis.org

Drift: A glimpse into choreographer Micaela Taylor’s creative process Choreographer Micaela Taylor and her dance company TL Collective give a glimpse into her creative process as she rehearses a portion of her original composition “drift.”

Pacific Chorale

The ensemble opens its 54th season with a program that includes Rachmaninoff’s a cappella classic “Vespers (All-Night Vigil),” a new work by composer-in-residence Tarik O’Regan, plus pieces by Damien Geter and Hyo-Won Woo. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$135. pacificchorale.org

Advertisement

“An Evening with Branford Marsalis”

The saxophonist, a member of one of the first families of jazz and also a former leader of the “Tonight Show” band, takes the stage with his quartet to play tracks from their Grammy-nominated album “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul.” The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Thursday. $41-$86. thesoraya.org (Also Nov. 6 at Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach.)

“The Serpent”

Snake’s alive! Odyssey Theatre Ensemble has remounted its pandemic-derailed 2020 revival of Jean-Claude van Itallie’s Obie-winning 1969 exploration of the biblical book of Genesis. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 12. $25; discounts available. odysseytheatre.com

Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers

The company performs the new piece “Reboot! Reboot!” and excerpts from its signature work, “The Tennis Dances,” as part of this weekend’s free and family-friendly Fiesta la Ballona. Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. 1:45 p.m. Sunday. fiestalaballona.org

Sphinx Virtuosi

This chamber ensemble made up of some of the top Black and Latinx soloists in the country performs works by Ginastera, Coleridge-Taylor, Jessie Montgomery and others. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday, with a preconcert talk at 6:30 p.m. $15, $30. colburnschool.edu

“recognition technology”

Philadelphia-based musician and poet Camae Ayewa, a.k.a. Moor Mother, joins forces with dancer and performance artist Vitche-Boul Ra for this multimedia collaboration that explores the effect of surveillance technology on society. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. In person: $13-$25; virtual: $12, $15. redcat.org

“Fire! Science & Safety”

Opening Friday at California Science Center is this new permanent exhibit designed to educate visitors on how to both mitigate and respond to fire dangers at home. 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits, including the current Lego art show and Imax films, vary in price. Advance timed-entry reservations are recommended. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.