Zayn Malik ‘adamantly’ denies striking mother of Gigi Hadid amid reported allegations

A man with black hair posing in a black turtleneck.
Singer Zayn Malik attends a 2017 event hosted by the Recording Academy in Beverly Hills.
(Rich Fury / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Zayn Malik has issued a statement defending himself after Yolanda Hadid — mother of Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid — reportedly accused him of striking her.

According to TMZ, former model Yolanda Hadid alleges that the singer struck her last week and is considering filing a police report. Representatives for Malik and Yolanda Hadid did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times.

In a statement provided Thursday to TMZ, Malik urged Yolanda Hadid to “reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The former One Direction star, 28, shares a 1-year-old daughter named Khai with model Gigi Hadid, 26.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details,” he told TMZ.

On Twitter, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” hitmaker released an additional statement acknowledging that “an argument” took place between him and “a family member of” Gigi Hadid without naming Yolanda Hadid or indicating that the exchange became physical.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

In September 2020, Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together. The celebrity power couple, linked romantically on and off since 2015, have deliberately hidden their daughter’s face from view in social media posts.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Malik continued on Twitter.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

