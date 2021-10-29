Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother as couple splits

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly have called it quits, at about the time the singer was charged with harassing the model and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik pleaded no contest Wednesday to four counts of harassment after Gigi and Yolanda Hadid accused him of subjecting them to “lewd, lascivious, threatening, or obscene words,” according to the Bucks County, Penn., district attorney’s office and court documents filed in the state.

On Thursday night, People magazine reported that the former One Direction member and the runway star broke up after dating on and off since 2015. News of their latest breakup comes shortly after Yolanda Hadid reportedly accused Malik of striking her, which the “Pillowtalk” artist has denied.

According to harassment citations filed this week, Malik allegedly called former model Yolanda Hadid a “f— Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [his] f— daughter” in addition to grabbing her and shoving her into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain.” The British musician shares a 1-year-old daughter, Khai, with Gigi Hadid.

Malik also stands accused of telling Gigi Hadid to “strap on some f— balls and defend your partner against your f— mother in my house,” as well as “attempting to physically engage in a fight” with John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard on the scene.

“Get the f— out of my f— house, copper,” Malik allegedly said to McMahon during the altercation “while continually cursing at him.”

After entering his plea, Malik has been sentenced to 90 days’ probation and is not permitted to contact Yolanda Hadid or McMahon. A judge also ordered the recording artist to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

On Thursday, Malik “adamantly” denied striking Yolanda Hadid but released a statement acknowledging that “an argument” recently took place between him and “a family member of” Gigi Hadid.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

A rep for Gigi Hadid did not respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times, but a spokesperson for the model recently told People in a statement that she is “solely focused on what’s best for Khai” and “asks for privacy during this time.”

A contact for Yolanda Hadid has not responded to multiple requests from The Times.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Malik continued Thursday.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Times library director Cary Schneider and staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.