A BLM-themed drama, Obama portraits at LACMA and 8 more best bets for your weekend

A new drama from playwright Inda Craig-Galván, a new work from local dance company Ate9, a concert featuring Stewart Copeland of the Police and the touring exhibit “The Obama Portraits” lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“A Hit Dog Will Holler”

Playwrights’ Arena and Skylight Theatre Company present the pandemic-delayed world premiere of Inda Craig-Galván’s new drama about two Black women — an activist and a social media influencer — who form an uneasy alliance in the fight against systemic racism; includes content that audience members may find disturbing. Skylight Theatre, 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 12; also available to stream online. $15-$42; discounts available; advance purchase required. skylighttheatre.org

“Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra”

The drummer, composer and founder of the Police takes the stage to bash out symphonic arrangements of some of the Grammy-winning British rock band’s biggest hits accompanied by L.A.-based Re-Collective Orchestra and a cohort of singers and other musicians. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Thursday. $41-$110. thesoraya.org

“Joy”

L.A.-based dance troupe Ate9 presents the world premiere of choreographer and company founder Danielle Agami’s new full-length work that celebrates the search for pleasure and happiness in times of despair. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (with post-show Q&As Thu.-Fri. only). $39-$99. TheWallis.org

“The Obama Portraits Tour”

Portraits of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, commissioned from Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., will be on display Sunday through Jan. 2. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

“Next to Normal”

Lineage Performing Arts returns to Pasadena’s historic Gamble House for a weekend of site-specific, outdoor performances of Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s poignant, Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical about a suburban wife and mother battling bipolar disorder; contains adult language and themes. The Gamble House, 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena. 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $30-$100. lineagepac.org

Live Arts Exchange [LAX] Festival Vol. 8

Artists on the local dance, music and theater scenes strut their stuff in the return of this annual showcase presented by Los Angeles Performance Practice. Frankie, 300 S. Mission Road, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 14. Tickets are $5-25 and can be purchased online at performancepractice.la

Paula Poundstone

The Emmy-winning comic and author, a fixture of the NPR panel show “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!,” returns for an evening of gentle humor and wry observations. 8 p.m. Friday. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 8 p.m. Friday. $49.50. bapacthousandoaks.com

“A Free Evening of Latin Music”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center stages this community event featuring performances by Jose Richard Aviles, Cello Azul, Irene Diaz and others. Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations required. culturalarts.lalgbtcenter.org

The Tune In Festival

Presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance and curated by poet J. Ivy and pianist and Eighth Blackbird co-founder Lisa Kaplan, the latest iteration of this online celebration of music and poetry will feature over 30 artists and ensembles. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

The 13th Los Angeles Printers Fair

This celebration of letterpress and book and paper arts returns as an in-person event that includes hands-on activities, museum tours, vendors and more (an online version is also available). International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $5, $10. printersfair.com

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.