Olivia Culpo announces she’s expecting a baby with husband Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo are expecting a baby, they announced Monday on social media.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” the 2012 Miss Universe wrote on social media, captioning two photos of herself sitting and cradling her growing belly in a flowing white gown. She polished it off with a white heart emoji to match the outfit.

She and husband McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, followed up by jointly posting video from the proud-parents photo shoot showing themselves walking through a field, pausing occasionally to smooch and taking time to show off their sonogram images. Puppies were involved and a few deer showed up in that field, having presumably invited themselves.

Well wishes came in comments from friends including model Brooks Nader, country singer Jessie James Decker, conservative commentator Candace Owens, stylist and TV personality Jeannie Mai and designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Sister Sophia Culpo wrote in comments, “Aunty can’t wait to meet you!!!!!”

The couple — she’s 32, he’s 28 — were rumored to be dating as early as May 2019. That hunch was confirmed after they vacationed in Mexico that summer and she wore his jersey to a 49ers game in October.

They got engaged in April 2023 and were married last June in her home state of Rhode Island.

Culpo previously dated singer Nick Jonas, who’s now married to actor Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000) and football veteran Tim Tebow, who is now married to South African beauty queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (Miss Universe 2017).

A representative for Culpo did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for additional information.