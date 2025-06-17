‘Modern Family’ child star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily, comes out as bisexual

“People keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” former “Modern Family” star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons wrote on social media.

A former ‘Modern Family’ child star has opened up to fans about her sexuality.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the adopted daughter of a same-sex couple, on the 22-time Emmy-winning series. And on Sunday, she took to TikTok to announce that she is bisexual. In her post, the 18-year-old lip-syncs to audio of a scene from the hit ABC show.

“No, I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” her character says, while her stepgrandmother, Sofia Vergara’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, tells her “You are Vietnamese.” Her father Mitchell Pritchett, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, responds, “You’re not gay, you’re just confused ... Oh my God, what is wrong with me?”

However, the reveal came in the layover text, in which Anderson-Emmons wrote, “People keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi).” The caption said, “happy pride month and to all a good night.”

Many fans rejoiced in the comments, with one claiming she was “the sassy princess raised by two queens,” referencing her parents in the show, Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet).

Another simply joked that she was “half gay, half Vietnamese,” based on the audio.

“Modern Family” has long been celebrated for its LGBTQ+ representation, with a specific highlight being the marriage between Mitch and Cam. Anderson-Emmons’ character joined the show in its third season.

During its 11-season run, the show earned nomination in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards for 10 consecutive years, winning in both 2011 and 2012.

Since the series ended in April 2020, Anderson-Emmons has pivoted toward a music career. She recently released a single, “Telephones and Traffic,” and teased another single, “Don’t Forget Me,” out on June 27.