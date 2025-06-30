Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News has a new baby. Big sis is thrilled; big bro not so much

Kayleigh McEnany and husband Sean Gilmartin welcomed their third child — a girl.

“We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of the ‘Outnumbered’ family,” Emily Compagno said Monday during the Fox News Channel show she co-hosts with McEnany. She noted that viewers could see the baby “letting out a big yawn” in photos provided by her mom and dad.

Avery was born on Wednesday, the network said.

McEnany tweeted Monday that she and her husband are “so in love with our new baby girl, Avery Grace! Blake and Nash love their baby sister, and we are enjoying this beautiful time in life!”

McEnany was a tad more nuanced in notes given to Compagno, who quoted the three-time mom as saying that while big sister Blake, 5, “can’t stop thinking about the baby,” big brother Nash, 2, had “finally warmed up to her.”

In her announcement, the former White House press secretary included Psalm 139: 13-14, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

@GilmartinSean and I are so in love with our new baby girl, Avery Grace!



Blake and Nash love their baby sister, and we are enjoying this beautiful time in life!



"For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully… pic.twitter.com/kgBNTD5SM7 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 30, 2025

Compagno said the “Outnumbered” crew, headed by Harris Faulkner, was “wishing Kayleigh and Sean all the best as they continue to grow their beautiful family.” She told McEnany to please come back, but “not too soon.”

McEnany announced back in March that she and Gilmartin were expecting their third child.

“It’s very sweet. It’s been a special time,” she said. “I’ve been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving, and my daughter Blake now knows, so she runs up and holds my stomach and is like, ‘Let me kiss the baby.’ ”

The baby got in just under the June deadline that McEnany shared at the time.

McEnany and Gilmartin, a pitcher who retired from professional baseball in 2022, started dating in 2015 and got married in 2017. After working in broadcast media initially, McEnany served as press secretary to President Trump from April 2020 through the end of his first term in January 2021, landing at Fox soon after.

She’s one of a host of former press secretaries who have landed jobs on cable and broadcast news.