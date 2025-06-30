Advertisement
Ryan Gosling reluctantly goes to space in ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer

Ryan Gosling steps on a stage in front of a screen that shows a scene from his movie "Project Hail Mary."
Ryan Gosling stars as teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace in the upcoming sci-fi film “Project Hail Mary.”
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Lauren Harvey
By Lauren Harvey
Ryan Gosling puts the “not” in “Astronaut” in the new trailer for “Project Hail Mary.”

The upcoming sci-fi film, based on Andy Weir‘s novel of the same name, stars Gosling as middle school teacher turned reluctant astronaut Ryland Grace, who’s tasked with saving humanity from the effects of a dimming sun. However, when he wakes up from a coma as the sole survivor aboard a spaceship, he must overcome his amnesia to remember where he is and why he was sent there.

“It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag,” Gosling said of “Project Hail Mary” at CinemaCon in April, where he debuted footage from the film, according to Variety. “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film.”

The trailer, released Monday by Amazon MGM Studios, opens with Gosling startling awake on the spacecraft, his hair and beard uncharacteristically long. “I’m several light-years from my apartment,” he proclaims, “and I’m not an astronaut.”

It then jolts back in time to show Grace pre-launch as he learns from Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) that if he does not journey into space, everything on Earth will go extinct. According to Stratt, who heads the mission, Grace is the only scientist who might understand what is happening to the sun and surrounding stars.

The trailer, which progresses through an intense montage set to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” teases Gosling’s signature humor. “I can’t even moonwalk!” the “Barbie” actor declares at one point. (Gosling portrayed moonwalker Neil Armstrong in another recent space movie, Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.”)

Everything leads up to Grace meeting an alien, who isn’t shown in full — but fans of the book know it plays an integral role in saving planet Earth and beyond.

The film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, marks the second book-to-movie adaptation for Weir, whose novel “The Martian” became an Oscar-nominated 2015 blockbuster starring Matt Damon. An adaptation for his book “Artemis” is also in development with the same directing team.

“Project Hail Mary” hits theaters March 20.

Lauren Harvey

Lauren Harvey is a summer intern with the Entertainment and Arts section at the Los Angeles Times. The Orange County native double majored in English and public health at UC Berkeley and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in communication data science at USC. Previously, she’s worked for the San Francisco Chronicle, Universal Music Group and Fifty Grande Magazine. Outside of The Times, Harvey can be found walking her dogs, teaching yoga sculpt classes and defending romance novels.

