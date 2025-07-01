Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Jennifer Aniston to star in TV show based on Jennette McCurdy’s memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Jennifer Aniston, in denim short, sits on a chair in front of a brown backdrop.
Jennifer Aniston will star in an Apple TV+ series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s memoir.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Lauren Harvey
By Lauren Harvey
Follow

Jennifer Aniston will star in the series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

The book, published in 2022, details McCurdy’s time as a child actor on Nickelodeon and her fraught relationship with her mother, who died in 2013. The 10-episode Apple TV+ dramedy “will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother,’” per the logline. Aniston will play the mother.

McCurdy, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat,” is writing, executive producing and showrunning the Apple TV+ series with Ari Katcher, best known for “Ramy.” Aniston, who currently stars in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Witherspoon, is also an executive producer.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBooks
Lauren Harvey

Lauren Harvey is a summer intern with the Entertainment and Arts section at the Los Angeles Times. The Orange County native double majored in English and public health at UC Berkeley and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in communication data science at USC. Previously, she’s worked for the San Francisco Chronicle, Universal Music Group and Fifty Grande Magazine. Outside of The Times, Harvey can be found walking her dogs, teaching yoga sculpt classes and defending romance novels.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement