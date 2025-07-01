Jennifer Aniston to star in TV show based on Jennette McCurdy’s memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Jennifer Aniston will star in the series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

The book, published in 2022, details McCurdy’s time as a child actor on Nickelodeon and her fraught relationship with her mother, who died in 2013. The 10-episode Apple TV+ dramedy “will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother,’” per the logline. Aniston will play the mother.

McCurdy, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat,” is writing, executive producing and showrunning the Apple TV+ series with Ari Katcher, best known for “Ramy.” Aniston, who currently stars in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Witherspoon, is also an executive producer.