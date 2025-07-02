Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A few new stars are set to appear on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore were among the 35 honorees announced this morning by Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade.

Inductees were selected across five categories: motion pictures, television, live theater and live performance, recording and sports entertainment. There were no radio honorees. Others who made the class of 2026 include actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek and Noah Wyle; former NBA star turned sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal; and “Good Morning America” co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will have a double ceremony. Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and director Tony Scott will be posthumously honored.

Cyrus, who released her ninth studio album, “Something Beautiful,” in May, rolled around the Walk of Fame for the music video for her aptly titled single “Walk of Fame,” later revealing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she developed an infection on her kneecap from the bacteria on the famed Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk. Still, the singer shared some of the footage on Instagram shortly after her star was announced.

“When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise,” she wrote. “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet is coming off the success of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.” He earned an Oscar nomination for his role as the legendary singer-songwriter. He’s set to begin filming the third installment of the “Dune” film franchise, titled “Dune: Messiah,” this summer, according to Deadline.

Moore, who rose to prominence with the 1985 film “St. Elmo’s Fire,” earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her role in “The Substance,” in which she starred opposite Margaret Qualley. She and Ringwald will be the latest of the Brat Pack to join the Walk of Fame, following Rob Lowe in 2015. It’s also a family affair for Blunt and brother-in-law Stanley Tucci, who appeared in “The Devil Wears Prada” together and are set to return for the sequel.

Once selected, honorees are expected to cover an $85,000 sponsorship fee to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame. Recipients have up to two years to schedule their ceremonies before the offer expires.

Motion Pictures

Demi Moore

Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Rambaldi (posthumous)

Tony Scott (posthumous)

Television

Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Gordon Ramsay

Melody Thomas Scott

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony)

Recording

Air Supply

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Paulinho da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

Live Theater and Live Performance

Lea Salonga

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Sports Entertainment

Shaquille O’Neal