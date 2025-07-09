‘The dreamiest boss of all time’: Olivia Rodrigo paid for crew’s therapy while on tour

Olivia Rodrigo paid for her entire crew to go to therapy while on the “Guts” world tour.

It seems the therapists Olivia Rodrigo found for her band really helped.

The 22-year-old “Vampire” singer and her tour manager Marty Hom provided free and accessible therapy for the entire “Guts” tour crew, rhythm guitarist Daisy Spencer revealed on “The StageLeft Podcast.”

“I have never had anything like that,” Spencer, 31, told host Chris Simpson. “And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had kind of fallen off for so long.”

Rodrigo and Spencer just wrapped the 102-date “Guts” world tour July 1 and completed a successful headlining set at Glastonbury, where they were joined on stage by the Cure’s Robert Smith. While on the podcast, Spencer described Rodrigo as “the dreamiest boss of all time” and opened up about taking care of her mind and body on the road.

“Suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists and I utilized the crap out of that,” she said. “I was going, you know, once a week, once every other week, whenever I could. And it was even during the off time — we also still had access to this resource.”

Rodrigo’s dad, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist, and the singer has been very open about starting therapy at 16.

“That was a really big, life-changing moment,” she told CBS Sunday Morning in 2021. “I’ve learned so much about myself.”

And she’s not the only musician promoting therapy. Lewis Capaldi, who returned to the stage after a two-year break from performing to focus on his all-around health, announced Monday that he’s partnering with BetterHelp to provide 734,000 hours of free online therapy. Ariana Grande has also partnered with the virtual therapy platform several times in the past.

Though the “Guts” tour has concluded, Rodrigo still has several festival engagements lined up for the summer, including a headlining set Aug. 1 at Lollapalooza.