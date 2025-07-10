Julian McMahon’s official cause of death revealed as family, fans mourn

Julian McMahon arrives at the 21st annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.

A cause of death has been revealed for Aussie actor Julian McMahon, who played Dr. Doom in two “Fantastic Four” movies and Christian Troy in the TV drama “Nip/Tuck,” among other roles.

McMahon died of cancer, according to a statement from Kelly McMahon, his wife.

He had head and neck metastatic cancer, and he ultimately succumbed to lung metastasis, according to CNN, which obtained a cremation approval summary report from the medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County, Florida. An investigator with the office declined to confirm the details of the report in an after-hours call with The Times.

McMahon died July 2 at age 56. His remains have been cremated, the medical examiner’s report said.

“Julian loved life,” Kelly McMahon said in her statement. “He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

A representative for the actor could not immediately be reached.

Those who worked with McMahon took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Joely Richardson, who played the role of Julia McNamara on “Nip/Tuck,” shared a statement on Instagram following McMahon’s death.

“We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some,” said Richardson. “I remember the episode when we all had to age up with prosthetics — how we laughed then, and how it’s making me cry today ... You lived a large life my friend, bravo.”

Alyssa Milano recounted her memories with McMahon on the set of “Charmed.” The pair’s characters — Phoebe Halliwell and Cole Turner — were married in the ’90s fantasy series.

“Julian was more than my TV husband,” Milano said on Facebook and Instagram. “He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable — but always with love.”

McMahon had many roles on his resume. One fan noted in an X comment that, no matter what part he played, his performance was captivating.

“Julian McMahon had that rare presence — magnetic, mysterious, unforgettable. Whether a villain or a hero, a conflicted soul or a charming friend, he pulled you in,” one user shared in an X comment.

“Julian McMahon’s legacy will live on,” another user shared in an X post. “Through Charmed, through Cole Turner. He raised many kids around the world he didn’t even know about.”

McMahon is survived by his wife, Kelly, and his 25-year-old daughter, Madison, according to People. He had Madison with his ex-wife, Brooke Burns, who played Jessie Owens in “Baywatch.” The two divorced in 2001.

Burns shared a picture of McMahon with their daughter on Instagram. The caption included only a broken heart emoji.

On Tuesday, McMahon’s family posted a picture of the smiling actor to his Instagram account.

“For all of those who loved Julian, thank you,” the caption read.