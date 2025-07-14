How to watch the 2025 Emmy nominations and everything else you need to know

July signals summer fun, Independence Day and ... Emmy nominations.

Nominations for TV’s biggest awards show will be announced Tuesday. This year’s field of small-screen offerings includes returning favorites like HBO’s “The White Lotus” and breakout hits such as Apple TV+’s “The Studio.”

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Emmy nominations.

When will Emmy nominations be announced?

The 77th Emmy Awards nominations will be revealed Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. The nominees will be announced by Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego alongside “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén and “Running Point’s” Brenda Song.

How can I watch?

You can livestream the announcement on the TV Academy’s website or YouTube channel.

Who are the predicted nominees?

“Hacks” and “The Studio” are expected to lead the comedy pack. Other contenders include “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Shrinking,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Nobody Wants This.”

Drama series nominees could include “Severance,” “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us.” “Slow Horses,” “Andor,” “The Diplomat” and “Squid Game” are also in the running.

The limited series front-runners, meanwhile, include “Adolescence,” “The Penguin,” “Dying for Sex,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Disclaimer.”

After nominations are announced, final-round voting will commence Aug. 18 and conclude Aug. 27.

When are the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at downtown’s Peacock Theater in L.A. Live. The ceremony, hosted for the first time by Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing the Emmy Awards for the third consecutive year.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be held Sept. 6 and 7.

