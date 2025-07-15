Ariana Grande and Josh Gad to star in Jon M. Chu’s ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad will star in the animated film “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” directed by Jon M. Chu.

“You can steer yourself in any direction you choose,” Dr. Seuss wrote in his beloved 1990 picture book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

It seems pop star Ariana Grande has taken the advice to heart, landing yet another movie role and her second collaboration with “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu.

Grande is set to star alongside Josh Gad in the animated adaptation of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” Warner Bros. announced Tuesday. Expected in March 2028, the movie will be directed by Chu and include original music from EGOT-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Advertisement

Grande and Gad confirmed the news on their Instagram pages this morning with a picture of them in a recording studio holding up their scripts, which feature the same design as the book cover.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one.”

“Never been more excited to go places,” Gad said. “We are dreaming up something very very special for you.”

Advertisement

Grande, who released the deluxe edition of her album “Eternal Sunshine” earlier this year, will appear in the second installment of “Wicked,” in theaters Nov. 21. Additionally, the Grammy winner will join Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller for the fourth “Meet the Parents” movie, expected November 2026.

Gad, known for “Frozen” and “The Book of Mormon,” just joined the cast of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl, where he’ll appear alongside Grande’s “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo Aug. 1 to 3. The Broadway star has several other films lined up as well, including the “Spaceballs” sequel, “Adulthood” and “Frozen 3.”