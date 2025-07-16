Jax Taylor exits ‘The Valley’ to focus on sobriety, mental health and coparenting

Jax Taylor will not appear in Season 3 of “The Valley” in order to focus on his sobriety.

Jax Taylor will not be returning to “The Valley” for Season 3.

The 46-year-old reality star’s departure follows a fraught second season on the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, which chronicled the end of his marriage to Brittany Cartwright and time in a mental health treatment facility. Before the season premiered in April, Taylor also opened up about his on-and-off cocaine addiction for the past two decades.

“After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of ‘The Valley,’” he said in a statement. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Taylor’s unraveling marriage and struggles with sobriety were at the center of Season 2. Just before production began in July 2024, Taylor allegedly flipped a coffee table and bruised Cartwright’s knee, his estranged wife said on the show. Even while in the mental health facility, he continued to watch Cartwright on their home cameras and send her angry text messages, which were shown on the reality series.

“You took my job away from me … I’ve worked so hard for two years for this and you took it from me,” read one text.

“Now do the work as a single mom. I am watching the cameras and [you’re] not there,” he said in another.

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Taylor was served divorce papers on camera, shown in Episode 10. He has since agreed to give Cartwright full custody of their 4-year-old son, Cruz, according to People.

“The Valley” Season 2 finale will air July 22, followed by three reunion episodes. Taylor will appear at the reunion, which was filmed in May, Bravo confirmed.