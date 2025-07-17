Zac Brown Band announces four shows at the Sphere in “dream come true” experience

Zac Brown Band’s performances will begin on the same day their eighth album “Love & Fear” releases.

Ooh, Las Vegas: The Zac Brown Band is set to bring their southern twang to the Las Vegas Sphere.

According to their website , the band will play four shows across two weekends in December at the venue. The first performance is scheduled for Dec. 5, the same day they plan to release their eighth album, “Love & Fear.”

“Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true,” Zac Brown wrote on the group’s Instagram on Monday. “It’s my masterpiece so far.”

The group began the rollout for their new album on June 6 with the lead single “I Ain’t Worried About It.” On July 18, they’ll release “Let it Run,” featuring Snoop Dogg. Additional album features include Marcus King and Dolly Parton.

“This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am,” the Instagram post continued. “All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere.”

Tickets for the Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13 shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 25, with an exclusive presale for the band’s “Zamily” members going live on Monday at the same time.

Though “Love & Fear” will surely take the spotlight, fans can almost certainly expect the usual hits, including multi-platinum hits like “Knee Deep” and “Chicken Fried,” at the Sphere.

“It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can’t wait to share it with the fans,” Brown added.

The Zac Brown Band’s quartet of Vegas shows marks the second country act at the Sphere, coming just six months after Kenny Chesney wrapped up a 15-show residency on June 21. The band and Chesney previously collaborated on a live version of “Everybody Goes to Heaven,” and the Zac Brown Band made a guest appearance during Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down” tour in 2024.