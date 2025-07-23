27 must-see panels at San Diego Comic-Con

Here are some of the top panels to check out this weekend at Comic-Con.

It’s that time again: San Diego Comic-Con is upon us.

Comic-Con 2025 officially kicks off Thursday. More than 130,000 pop culture aficionados make the pilgrimage for the four-day extravaganza in and around the San Diego Convention Center. The event, which originally centered on comic books and their collectors, now encompasses a variety of media across television, film, games and more.

Activities for attendees include pop-ups, activations, autograph sessions and hours of programming. Here are select panels this reporter is looking forward to. (The full programming schedule is available at the Comic-Con International site.)

Thursday

Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender 20th Anniversary

10 - 11 a.m.

Ballroom 20

The cast and creators of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” assemble to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Will it be just a lookback or will they reveal what’s next for the franchise?

Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hall H

Your favorite young demigods hit Hall H to tease the upcoming second season of the fantasy TV series. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer are among those expected to appear.

Star Wars: Andor: From Resistance to Rebellion

12 - 1 p.m.

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

A deep dive into “Andor” Season 2 with a panel of academics and authors discussing the show’s themes including resisting authoritarianism and rebellion.

Robert Kirkman Live at SDCC

1 - 2 p.m.

Room 6BCF

The prolific comic book creator and Skybound Entertainment co-founder will be on hand to discuss what’s next in the worlds of “Invincible,” “The Walking Dead” and more.

Advertisement

Critical Role: 10 Years and Still Rolling

1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Critical Role founders and cast members Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel and Liam O’Brien reflect on their journey so far. (Fans interested in their animated shows “Vox Machina” and “The Mighty Nein” can also catch the panel at the Indigo Ballroom of the Hilton Bayfront from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)

Hallmark Hallstars

1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

The panel for those craving a dose of Hallmark Christmas movies in July. Hallmark film and series stars will be on hand to share sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes tea. (And if you also love procedurals, stick around for the “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” panel right after.)

Blumhouse’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”

4:15 - 5:15 p.m.

Hall H

For horror movie buffs, the filmmakers and stars of the supernatural will take the stage to tease the upcoming sequel.

Advertisement

Comedy Central Adult Animation: South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, and Digman!

6:45 - 7:45 p.m.

Hall H

The creative minds behind adult animated hits, including Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge and Andy Samberg, hit Hall H to discuss their shows.

Friday

Cartoon Network Studios: Cartoon Cartoons Animated Shorts Showcase

10 - 10:45 a.m.

Indigo Ballroom

A screening and spotlight on Cartoon Network Studios’ shorts program and its artists.

“Revival”: From Comics to TV

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Room 6A

“Revival” comic book creators Tim Seeley and Mike Norton join the showrunners and cast of the TV adaptation on bringing the show to life.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.

Hall H

Is it really Comic-Con without “The Walking Dead”? The presentation will include the show’s cast, creatives and the debut of the Season 3 trailer.

The Wait is Over: FX’s “Alien: Earth” World Premiere and Q&A

1:25pm - 2:50pm

Hall H

The cast and creatives (including creator Noah Hawley) of the upcoming “Alien” prequel series will screen the pilot episode.

Collider’s Inside Hollywood with Bob Odenkirk

1:30 - 2:15 p.m.

Ballroom 20

A one-on-one with the “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” star to look back at his career and tease his upcoming film “Nobody 2.”

“King of the Hill”

4 - 4:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

The world premiere of the “King of the Hill” revival, with the show’s co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels; showrunner Saladin Patterson; and cast members Pamela Adlon, Kathy Najimy, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

Advertisement

Godzilla at 70: Seven Decades of the King of the Monsters

4:15pm - 5:15pm

Room 6DE

“Shin Godzilla” director Shinji Higuchi will be among those that take the stage for this celebration of the iconic kaiju. Experts will also talk Godzilla collectibles, comics and more.

“Predator: Badlands”

4:15pm - 5:15pm

Hall H

Director Dan Trachtenberg and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi will take the stage to share sneak peeks and tease their upcoming standalone “Predator” film.

Saturday

Bob’s Burgers

10 - 10:45 a.m.

Ballroom 20

“Bob’s Burgers” is approaching its 300th episode. The cast and creatives behind one of the best TV families will take the stage to share news, sneak peeks and more. (Fans of “Futurama” and “The Simpsons” might want to stick around for those panels right after.)

ABC’s Abbott Elementary

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom

School is almost back in session. Stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be among those on hand to talk about the show after a screening of a fan-favorite Season 4 episode.

Star Trek Universe

12:30 - 2:00 p.m.

Hall H

A supersize presentation featuring panels for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and the upcoming “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Cast members Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley will be among those gathered to talk “Strange New Worlds.” The “Starfleet Academy” team will include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. “Voyager” alum and “Starfeet Academy” cast member Robert Picardo will be on hand to moderate.

“Ghosts”

3:30 - 4:15 p.m.

Ballroom 20

For those of us who like our ghosts to be a little less scary. Cast members Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman and Devan Chandler Long will hit the stage along with executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Advertisement

“Peacemaker” Sneak Peek and Panel

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Hall H

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn will be joined by “Peacemaker” cast members John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows to talk Season 2. Yes, there will be footage.

Anne Rice Immortal Universe: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Talamasca

4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Ballroom 20

A shared panel for the shared Anne Rice universe. The casts and creatives of “Interview With the Vampire” and the upcoming “Talamasca” will discuss each of their corners of their supernatural world.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

5:45 - 6:45 p.m.

Hall H

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” has already shattered Japanese box-office records. The first film in a trilogy spanning the final arc of a hit anime series might not be the best place to start for those new to the franchise, but fans won’t want to miss this panel that will feature guests from Japan.

“IT: Welcome to Derry”

9:15 - 9:45 p.m.

Room 6DE

A sneak peek of the upcoming prequel TV series with executive producers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti.

Sunday

Explore Disney’s “Amphibia” with Matt Braly

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Room 6A

“Amphibia” creator Matt Braly and friends will discuss the animated show and the upcoming graphic novel continuation.

Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hall H

George Lucas joins director Guillermo del Toro and artist Doug Chiang to discuss the power of illustrated storytelling and to tease his museum, in a conversation moderated by Queen Latifah.

Advertisement

An Afternoon with George Takei

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Room 6A

Actor, author and icon George Takei will discuss his latest memoir, “It Rhymes With Takei”; his award-winning graphic novel, “They Called Us Enemy”; and more.