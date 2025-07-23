After Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death, Red Cross says a second man survived same drowning

Actor-musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for starring on “The Cosby Show,” died Sunday after he drowned on a beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. He was 54.

New details about the circumstances of “Cosby Show” star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death have emerged.

The Red Cross in Costa Rica confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that its first responders also tended to another man in the same drowning incident that claimed Warner’s life on Sunday. The patient, whose identity was not disclosed, survived the drowning.

Costa Rican Red Cross said in a statement that it received an emergency report on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. of a “water-related incident” at Playa Grande, Cahuita, Limón, involving two men who required emergency treatment. Three ambulances arrived at the beach where Red Cross personnel attended to the two men. They performed CPR and revived the unidentified swimmer. He was transported to a nearby clinic in “critical condition,” the statement said.

First responders also performed CPR on Warner, but to no avail. “He was unfortunately declared deceased at the scene,” the statement said. The Costa Rican Red Cross also told People that “two people were dragged by a water current at the beach,” and they were out of the water when paramedics arrived.

The Red Cross statement confirms details previously shared by Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department, which told the Associated Press on Monday that first responders found Warner without vital signs and he was taken to the morgue. Warner was on vacation with his family. He was 54.

Warner, an Emmy-nominated actor, was best known for starring as Theo Huxtable for eight seasons on “The Cosby Show.” His numerous TV credits also include “The Resident,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “9-1-1” and “Suits.” He was a director for shows “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Kenan & Kel,” among others, and a Grammy-winning musician.

As news of his death spread Monday, Warner’s Hollywood peers, including Morris Chestnut, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis and Niecy Nash paid tribute on social media. Beyoncé also honored the actor, updating her website to include a tribute to the TV star.

“Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” reads the tribute, which features a black-and-white photo of the actor in his youth. “Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.”