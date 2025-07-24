Advertisement
Chuck Mangione, Grammy-winning jazz superstar and composer, dies at 84

Chuck Mangione in a white suit and black fedora playing a flugelhorn on a stage
Grammy-winning jazz musician Chuck Mangione, known for songs “Feels So Good” and “Children of Sanchez,” died Tuesday.
(Lucas Jackson / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Chuck Mangione, the Grammy-winning flugelhorn player and prolific jazz musician known for songs including “Feels So Good” and “Children of Sanchez,” has died.

Mangione died in his sleep Tuesday in his home in Rochester, N.Y., his manager Peter S. Matorin confirmed to The Times on Thursday. He was 84.

The New York native, over the course of his career which began in the 1960s, earned a reputation as a stylish, lyrically smart trumpeter and played alongside jazz giants Art Blakey, Dizzy Gillespie, Sam Jones, Ron Carter and Kai Winding. He also collected 14 Grammy nominations, notably winning two prizes: one for his smooth “Bellavia” in 1977 and another a year later for the titular anthem he composed for the 1978 drama “The Children of Sanchez.”

This story is developing.

