Hulk Hogan, pro wrestler and pop culture icon who gained worldwide fame in the 1980s, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, a.k.a Terry Bollea, died Thursday at age 71. He is pictured at a wrestling event in October 2019 in L.A.

Hulk Hogan, the popular 1980s pro wrestler who became a worldwide pop culture icon with “Hulkamania” in the 1980s and his later endeavors in film, TV and politics, has died. He was 71.

Florida police and WWE told the Associated Press that authorities in Clearwater, Fla., responded to a call Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook.

World Wrestling Entertainment acknowledged the wrestler’s death, saying on X, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Advertisement

“I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan,” wrestler Rick Flair wrote on X. “Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. ... Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

“R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote, including three American flag emojis and a photo of himself with the wrestler on the 2024 Republican National Convention.

This story is developing and will be updated.