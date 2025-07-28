‘Love Island’s’ JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, a fan-favorite duo, call it quits

Former “Love Island” contestants JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have split after a year together.

The pair of reality TV stars who kindled a romance last year on “Love Island” Season 6 have called it quits, The Times confirmed Monday. Craig broke up with Rodriguez on Sunday, a day after they were among the guests at YouTube star David Dobrik‘s birthday party.

“They will not be getting back together,” a source confirmed to People.

A representative for Craig declined to comment. The Times did not immediately hear back from Rodriguez.

Though Craig and Rodriguez fell short of winning their season last year (fellow contestants Kordell Beckham and Serena Page took the prize), the pair continued their relationship off-screen. Craig opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez to People in October 2024, telling the magazine that time away from the cameras meant “we can take our time.”

“We always forgot that there was cameras anyways so nothing’s really changed,” she said at the time.

Craig and Rodriguez’s relationship came back into the “Love Island” spotlight earlier this month for Peacock’s “Love Island: Beyond the Villa.” The series, which premiered July 13, follows the Season 6 contestants “as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships,” according to a press release for the show.

Right before the premiere of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” fans bid farewell to “Love Island” Season 7 — which was notably marred by controversy. Two contestants — Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega — left the series weeks apart after they came under fire for their off-air use of racial slurs.

The season ended with contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales taking home the $100,000 grand prize.