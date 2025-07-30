Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson take chemistry beyond ‘Naked Gun’: They’re an item

“Naked Gun” star Liam Neeson says he and Pamela Anderson sparked a “lovely, budding chemistry” as co-stars when asked about their purported romance.

“Naked Gun” co-stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are each giving love another shot — and apparently they’re doing it together.

“Baywatch” icon Anderson and “Taken” star Neeson are in a “budding romance in the early stages” after striking up a connection on their upcoming cop comedy, according to People. A source told the magazine that the actors are “smitten with each other.”

Neither representatives for Anderson, 58, or Neeson, 73, immediately responded Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The pair of actors, who play love interests in Akiva Schaffer’s latest feature, have been singing each other’s praises for months but only sparked dating speculation in recent weeks. In the November 2024 edition of People, Anderson and Neeson talked about their on-screen chemistry and their mutual respect. Neeson told the magazine, “with Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” before detailing her work ethic and sense of humor.

In turn, Anderson told People at the time that she thought her co-star was “the perfect gentleman” and was honored to share the screen with him. In Shaffer’s “Naked Gun” reboot, Neeson stars as Frank Drebin Jr. continuing the legacy of his father, the main character of the original films starring Leslie Nielsen. Anderson, who had a buzz-worthy turn in “The Last Showgirl” earlier this year, stars as femme fatale Beth Davenport.

As promotion for the comedy ramped up in recent months, the stars shared more insight about their dynamic, on- and off-screen. Anderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly in May about bonding with Neeson.

“Our chemistry was clear from the start,” she told the outlet. She added that during filming, they shared a love for “literature and a good laugh,’ and baked goods. The model-actor said she would share her home-baked bread, cookies and muffins with her co-star.

Elsewhere in her conversation with EW, Anderson said, “our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’” throughout the process.

The stars looked especially fond of each other as they hit the red carpet in recent weeks for the film’s various premieres in the United Kingdom, New York (pictured above), and Berlin. On Tuesday, the duo appeared on the “Today Show” and leaned heavily into those dating rumors.

In an Instagram post promoting their spot on the morning show, Anderson and Neeson pretend to get caught in the middle of a steamy moment. During their “Today” interview, Anderson and Neeson jokingly took offense when anchor Craig Melvin asked: “Are you two an item?”

“Craig,” Neesom says, acting disappointed.

“I don’t understand the question,” Anderson responds, smiling at her co-star.

Neeson continues to respond to Melvin, explaining “we met on set and we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry ... as two actors.”

He added: “And it was like, ‘oh, this is nice.’ Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe and that’s what we did.” After Melvin threw Neeson’s answer back at him, the actor suggested the morning news personality was stirring the pot, moving his arms in a circle.

Though she kept mostly tight-lipped about the relationship on the “Today Show” Anderson said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, “love is in the air.”

Oscar-winning “Schindler’s List” star Neeson was previously married to British actor Natasha Richardson, who died in September 2014. They share two sons. Anderson has been married several times. Her first marriage was to rocker Tommy Lee; they were married twice and share two sons. Country rocker Kid Rock, poker player Rick Salomon and builder and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are also her ex-husbands.

“The Naked Gun” hits theaters Friday.