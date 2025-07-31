Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour kicks off U.S. leg by being sued for trademark infringement

Chris Brown is being sued by Miami brand Breezy Swimwear, which hosts a runway event that mirrors the name of the singer’s international tour, “Breezy Bowl XX.”

Chris Brown’s latest tour has landed him in the hot seat over trademark issues.

Breezy Swimwear has taken issue with Brown, his tour partner, Live Nation, and Shopify, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The trademark infringement suit is rooted in the brand’s annual “Breezy Bowl” event, which has taken place since 2023 and describes itself as an “electrifying celebration of swimwear fashion like no other.”

The conflict? Brown’s tour is called Breezy Bowl XX, and sells swimsuits as tour merchandise.

The swimwear brand claims that Brown’s tour has resulted in alleged “copy-cat branding,” when a brand mimics a long-established identity in the marketplace.

In a post made to Instagram on July 20, Breezy Swimwear founder and CEO Kris Izquierdo likened the incident to a March 2025 trademark infringement lawsuit against Lady Gaga over her Mayhem Ball tour merchandise.

“If Chris Brown fans are running around wearing Breezy Bowl merch,” he said in the video post, “yes, without a doubt, that can create confusion, but it also… validates the Breezy Bowl name and confirms that we have something valuable.”

Ten days later, the brand’s attorney would file suit in a Florida court. “Celebrities do not get to overwrite small-business names just because they are famous,” John Hoover told TMZ .

Representatives of Chris Brown did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

The case cites Brown’s Team Breezy swimwear launch, which coincided with the announcement of his tour, as lending to consumer confusion. It also references Google search result rankings and Brown’s Breezy Bowl afterparty at Fontainebleau Miami Beach LIV Nightclub, the same venue that hosted the brand’s event of the same name on July 21, 2024.

Notably, Breezy Swimwear also claims it has held the rights to the “Breezy” distinction since its founding in 2018 and “Breezy Bowl” since 2023. Court documents suggest that the brand seeks an injunction to halt the use of the Breezy Bowl title in any merchandise, social media, or promotional materials and surrender any item bearing the “infringing marks” for destruction or disposal.

Additionally, it seeks monetary damages equal to the profits made from the trademark: “so that Defendants are fully disgorged of their ill-gotten gains.”

Brown has 21 days from July 30 — the summons issue date — to respond. Otherwise, he will lose the case by default.

Despite the pending suit, Brown’s tour of the United States began on Wednesday at LoanDepot Park Stadium in Miami. The tour is scheduled to stop at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13.

The case comes to light shortly after Brown was detained in London on May 15 while facing prosecution over an assault and battery case.

Producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw accused Brown of striking him with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle in Oct. 2023, only to dismiss the civil lawsuit at his own request on June 27.

Still, Brown faces criminal charges from the same incident, including assault and possession of an offensive weapon, pleading not guilty to both. His trial is set to begin on Oct. 26, 2026.

Brown was supposed to be held until June 13, leaving his Breezy Bowl tour in question as it was set to begin on June 15. However, he was released on bail on May 21 after paying a $6.7 million bond, and the world tour went on as scheduled.

