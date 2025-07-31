Hollywood, Tomorrow: Who wins, who loses and what’s at stake in the age of AI?

The AI revolution is reshaping the creative foundations of Hollywood — from storytelling and performance to production, labor and power. In Hollywood Tomorrow, we explore its impact from all angles.
Hollywood’s being reshaped by generative AI. What does that mean for screenwriters?
As AI creeps further into Hollywood, screenwriters like Billy Ray, Paul Schrader, Bong Joon Ho and Todd Haynes, along with a new class of tech disruptors, are navigating the uncertain future of storytelling.
De-aged stars, cloned voices, resuscitated dead icons: AI is changing the art and business of acting
AI isn’t hovering at the edges of acting anymore. It has reshaped faces, smoothed dialogue and fast-tracked everything from dubbing to reshoots. And its reach is growing.
Crews and filmmakers built Hollywood. What happens to them as AI’s reach expands?
AI is supplying powerful new tools at a fraction of the cost, forcing below-the-line artists to wonder if the future of filmmaking has a place for them.
