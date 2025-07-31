Advertisement
Hollywood, Tomorrow: Who wins, who loses and what’s at stake in the age of AI?

A film director sits in front of a blank movie screen surrounded by a tunnel of AI-generated content

The AI revolution is reshaping the creative foundations of Hollywood — from storytelling and performance to production, labor and power. In Hollywood Tomorrow, we explore its impact from all angles.

West Hollywood, CA. July 2, 2025 - Oscar-winning screenwriter Billy Ray, who has been an outspoken opponent of AI, in West Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Marcus Ubungen/For The Times)

Hollywood’s being reshaped by generative AI. What does that mean for screenwriters?

As AI creeps further into Hollywood, screenwriters like Billy Ray, Paul Schrader, Bong Joon Ho and Todd Haynes, along with a new class of tech disruptors, are navigating the uncertain future of storytelling.

An employee at Flawless applying AI tools to an actor's performance.

De-aged stars, cloned voices, resuscitated dead icons: AI is changing the art and business of acting

AI isn’t hovering at the edges of acting anymore. It has reshaped faces, smoothed dialogue and fast-tracked everything from dubbing to reshoots. And its reach is growing.

BURBANK, CA, JUNE 24, 2025: Eliot Mack, CEO of Lightcraft, an AI-powered virtual-production startup, is photographed at Johnny Carson Park in Burbank on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Crews and filmmakers built Hollywood. What happens to them as AI’s reach expands?

AI is supplying powerful new tools at a fraction of the cost, forcing below-the-line artists to wonder if the future of filmmaking has a place for them.

