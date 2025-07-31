Hulk Hogan’s cause of death, private cancer battle revealed after WWE icon died at 71

More details about pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan’s death have been revealed, including a private battle with cancer. The athlete and former reality TV star, born Terry Bollea, died last week at age 71.

A medical document reviewed on Thursday by The Times reveals that Hogan (born Terry Bollea) died of acute myocardial infarction, a heart attack, in other words. This reaffirms details that Florida police shared in an announcement of Hogan’s death last week. In a statement on Facebook, the Clearwater Police Department said that on the morning of July 24, it responded to a call for cardiac arrest, adding that first responders took Hogan to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, a representative for the wrestler also confirmed his death to The Times: “We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend.”

The medical report, which confirmed his death was natural, also revealed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and lived with “leukemia CLL.” The Mayo Clinic describes CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) as “a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.” Hogan was also approved for cremation, according to the document.

Hogan gained popularity as a pro wrestler in the 1980s but expanded his legacy with endeavors in film, TV and politics. He famously broke into the national spotlight in 1983 when he signed with the WWE, formerly the World Wrestling Federation. He was known for his blond hair, dark spray tan, red and yellow ensembles and his infectious energy in the ring. He also pursued acting, with credits including “The A-Team,” “Love Boat,” “Suddenly Susan,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and the animated “Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling” that featured him and other WWF stars in live-action segments. His TV career also notably includes the family reality TV series “Hogan Knows Best,” which included children Brooke and Nick.

He became vocal in politics later in life. Hogan became a vocal supporter of President Trump, channeling his wrestling persona at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,’” President Trump wrote last week on Truth Social. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Also paying tribute were WWE, Vice President JD Vance, and fellow former star wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Children Nick and Brooke each paid tribute to their famous father. Last week, Nick Hogan penned an emotional Instagram tribute to his “best friend” and “best dad in the world.”

Brooke broke her silence on her father’s death earlier this week on Instagram, reflecting on their bond, which she says “has never broken, not even in his final moments.”

“I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope,” she wrote. “Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”