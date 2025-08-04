Brandi Glanville suffers facial burns after Nair experiment goes awry

Brandi Glanville says she used Nair on her face and a parasite she calls “Caroline” migrated to escape it.

An experiment intended to rid “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville of a facial parasite left the former reality TV star with chemical burns.

In a short video posted to TikTok on Sunday that is a little startling and also a little painful-looking, Glanville, 52, said that she decided to use Nair to try to eradicate the parasite. However, the popular hair removal product aggravated her skin, leaving her with apparent chemical burns.

“I know I look attractive,” she joked. “Good news, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”

During the clip, she referred to the parasite as “Caroline,” a possible reference to her “Real Housewives” rival Caroline Manzo. In January 2023, Manzo accused Glanville of sexual assault during filming. This led to both of them departing the Morocco set of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” That was also where Glanville previously said she might have contracted the parasite.

Glanville has denied all claims Manzo has made against her, calling them absurd, Page Six reports .

In her TikTok video, Glanville claims the Nair successfully moved the parasite (“Caroline”) to a different part of her face upon application.

“Nair is the fountain of youth, I figured it out,” she said. “But I overdid it … seven minutes, don’t do it.”

The first time Glanville shared information regarding the parasite, she claimed that she had consulted “every doctor under the sun” but to no avail. The mysterious condition was said to have left her with frequent facial swelling and missing teeth.

She told ET in December 2024 that she’d suspected a parasite had made its way into her system after the filming in Morocco.

“We had food sitting out for hours on end, and some of it was meat,” she said, adding that medical complications began six months later.

Glanville claimed that she had since spent more than $70,000 on noninvasive procedures to pinpoint exactly what was going on. Notably, she was on IV antibiotics that alleviated swelling but proved to be too expensive.

“I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out,” she said at the time.