Oasis says they’re ‘shocked and saddened’ after fan falls to his death at Wembley show

Oasis has spoken out after a fan fell to their death at Saturday’s concert.

A man fell to his death at the Oasis concert on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, British Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

In a statement given to the BBC, officials said they responded to a report that a man in his 40s had been injured at the show around 10:19 p.m. BST. After discovering “injuries consistent with a fall,” the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” officials said.

They then called for any information regarding the incident to be reported. It is believed the man fell from the stadium’s upper tier.

No additional details were added concerning the cause of the fall, though some attendees who witnessed the incident suggested that the man may have slipped.

“So much beer was being thrown throughout the whole concert,” one woman told the Guardian. “I was surprised they allowed people to bring drinks into the stands. It made the floor really slippy.”

Another fan, John, says he saw many fans leaning against the balcony from block 511, where witnesses claim the fall took place.

“There were loads of people who just kept going down to the front and leaning right over. One guy was stopped, but after that, no security came down,” he said. “There’s a rail and a small guard, but it did make me think someone could quite easily get knocked off there.”

He was also critical of alcohol consumption at the show, adding that he “constantly saw people with cardboard cup holders full of pints.”

The Times reported on Friday that Oasis fans had drank 250,000 pints of beer during one show at Wembley, breaking a stadium record. Last year’s Coldplay gigs saw 120,000 pints sold, and 40,000 for Taylor Swift.

Representatives of Wembley Stadium told the BBC that paramedics attempted to revive the man on the scene, but to no avail.

“Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died.” they said.

Oasis addressed the tragedy, telling NME they were “shocked and saddened” to hear the news.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” they added.

The concert was the fourth show in Oasis’ quartet of sold-out appearances at Wembley; they’ll close out the historical run on Monday. The North American leg of their tour will kick off on Aug. 24 in Toronto and make its way to Los Angeles for two nights at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 6 and 7.

The Gallagher brothers shocked the world when they reunited after 15 years, following a widely publicized and bitter fallout in 2009.

The reunion rollout began with a teaser video posted on Aug. 25, 2024, on the band’s Instagram account. It contained a date and time: “08.27.24, 8 a.m.” It would end up being the official announcement of their 2025 tour.