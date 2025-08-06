Jane Pitt, mom to Brad Pitt, dies at 84. Granddaughter calls her ‘love in its purest form’

Jane Pitt, pictured with son Brad Pitt at the December 2008 premiere of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” died Tuesday.

Jane Pitt, a schoolteacher, philanthropist and the mother of film star Brad Pitt, died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

The Pitt family shared her obituary with KY3 , an NBC-affiliated station in Springfield, Mo., where Jane and her husband, Bill, raised their three children — Brad, Doug Pitt and Julie Neal.

The cause of Pitt’s death was not revealed by the family.

Doug Pitt’s daughter Sydney shared a tribute to her grandmother on her Instagram account with a series of pictures.

“We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote.

“I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form,” Sydney added.

In addition to being an accomplished artist, her family said Jane Pitt was an elementary school teacher with the Springfield public school system. In 2009, the Pitts donated $1 million to establish the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

She would occasionally make red carpet appearances with her son Brad. The actor’s six children are among the Pitts’ 14 grandchildren, and the family said Jane Pitt treasured her role as grandmother. “The years of ‘Your Special Day’ of one-on-ones with each grandkid are some of their fondest memories,” the family said in her obituary.