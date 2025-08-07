Advertisement
Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and father of her 2 children, dead at 48

January 2020 photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 2020 in Santa Monica.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
Christie D'Zurilla
By Christie D’Zurilla
Brandon Blackstock, the talent manager who was married to singer Kelly Clarkson for seven years, has died of an unspecified cancer. He was 48.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his family confirmed Thursday in a statement to The Times. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Blackstock, whose father Narvel Blackstock was Clarkson’s manager before his son took over and was married to singer Reba McEntire for 16 years, began dating Clarkson in 2011. Brandon was previously married to Melissa Ashworth, the mother of two of his children.

He and Clarkson married in a quiet 2013 ceremony in Tennessee after deciding to elope, then welcomed a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016.

They split in 2020 and began what became a contentious divorce process. The breakup was finalized in 2022, then both parties agreed in 2024 to settle lawsuits over millions that he allegedly overcharged her while serving as her manager during their marriage.

Clarkson on Wednesday postponed four August shows in her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas, writing on Instagram that, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Christie D’Zurilla

