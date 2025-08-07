Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Camilla Luddington reveals Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis: ‘Makes you a little slothy’

Camilla Luddington wearing pink sequined dress and looking over her left shoulder
Camilla Luddington says her health condition makes her “slower, tired, wanna be in bed.”
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact

For actor Camilla Luddington, a recent blood test held the key to understanding her “slower” and lower-energy demeanor.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star on Wednesday opened up about her health, revealing she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder known as Hashimoto’s disease. In an episode of her and co-star Jessica Capshaw’s “Call It What It Is” podcast, Luddington said she often feels “slower, tired, [wants] to be in bed” and that “it never occurred to me that there could be a medical reason for that.”

Luddington, 41, told her co-host she had blood work a couple of months ago and her doctor flagged “one little thing.” Though she was “a little freaked out” to hear the words “autoimmune disease” from her doctor, Luddington said they reassured her that Hashimoto’s hyperthyroidism is a “very common” disorder.

Advertisement
A side-profile picture of a young blond woman with gold hoop earrings. A dark figure obstructs the bottom left of the image

Television

Erin Moriarty of ‘The Boys’ has Graves’ disease: ‘Felt the light coming back on’ with treatment

Erin Moriarty of ‘The Boys’ fame reveals her Graves’ disease diagnosis and the positive impact of treatment she is getting for the autoimmune disorder.

Hashimoto’s disease affects the thyroid gland, which is responsible for producing hormones and regulating many bodily functions, according to the Mayo Clinic. The slow-progressing disease can bring about a range of symptoms including fatigue and sluggishness, increased sensitivity to cold, dry skin, hair loss and weight gain.

Luddington said she experienced a handful of the symptoms associated with Hashimoto’s, but dismissed them as signs of aging and perimenopause. Relieved to learn the cause of her symptoms, Luddington offered her own understanding of the disorder: “Makes you a little slothy.”

“I didn’t realize how exhausted my body was,” said Luddington, who stars as Dr. Jo Wilson on “Grey’s.”

Advertisement
Justin Timberlake in a terracotta jacket on a stage in front of several musicians

Music

Justin Timberlake has ‘debilitating’ Lyme disease. No, it didn’t ruin his world tour

Justin Timberlake opens up about his health, revealing a ‘relentlessly debilitating’ Lyme disease diagnosis as he bids farewell to his world tour.

Since receiving her diagnosis, Luddington said she has been taking medication to manage her disorder and has also returned to exercising. During the podcast episode, she and Capshaw also talked about the pitfalls of medical advice from TikTok “doctors,” and encouraged listeners to share their experiences with autoimmune disorders.

Luddington joins several other stars, including “The Boys” star Erin Moriarty and “Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley, who have been open about their autoimmune disorders in recent years.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement