Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death revealed, confirming details about cancer battle

Brandon Blackstock in a dark suit smiling and posing next to Kelly Clarkson in a black and gold gown
Brandon Blackstock, the talent manager and ex-husband of pop star Kelly Clarkson, died last week after a private battle with cancer. He was 48.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Talent agent Brandon Blackstock, who was the ex-husband of pop star Kelly Clarkson and the father of their two children, died Thursday after losing his battle with melanoma.

Butte-Silver Bow County coroner Dan Hollis confirmed Blackstock’s cause of death to The Times on Monday. He also confirmed that Blackstone died at his home in Montana under hospice care and surrounded by his family, as first reported by People. The coroner said Blackstock’s manner of death was natural causes.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and father of her 2 children, dead at 48

Brandon Blackstock, whose marriage to and contentious split from Kelly Clarkson put him in the celebrity spotlight, has died of cancer at age 48.

The official cause of death clarifies information shared by Blackstock’s family, who announced his death last week in a statement shared with The Times and on social media. Blackstock “bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” the statement said, not giving specifics. Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer that first affects cells that help produce pigment for skin color, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Blackstock’s family announced his death shortly after Clarkson postponed four August shows in her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas for personal reasons. She wrote in an Instagram post that “this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and split in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022. They share a daughter and a son. Blackstock also had two children from his first marriage.

Since her ex-husband’s death, footage of Clarkson wiping away tears during a July 26 show in Las Vegas resurfaced on social media. In the video, the “American Idol” alumna reflects on the changes she had on her song “Piece by Piece,” which she first wrote about Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson looks off to her right while wearing a sequined black dress

Kelly Clarkson postpones Vegas shows to be 'present' for kids while ex Brandon Blackstock is sick

With ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ill, Clarkson postpones the balance of her August residency dates in Las Vegas so she can be ‘fully present’ for her kids.

As she tells her audience about rewriting a more mature version of the number she turns away, seemingly overcome with emotion. “I’m really trying to pull it together,” Clarkson says, later wiping her eyes as fans cheer.

“Screw it, let’s just sing it. This is ‘Piece by Piece,’” she says, carrying on.

It’s unclear when Clarkson will make up the postponed August shows, but she has several performances scheduled for November, according to her website. The 18-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace was announced in February and kicked off on the Fourth of July.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

