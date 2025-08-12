Nic Novicki’s life looking up at the world helped him reach new heights in comedy

Nearly two decades ago, Nic Novicki was another young comedian living in Queens, testing his mettle in the competitive New York City comedy scene. There, he shared not just an apartment, but a living room separated by a sheet with another up-and-comer trying to make a name for himself: Nate Bargatze. They shared an apartment with fellow comedians Dustin Chafin and Rich Aronovitch.

Fast forward 20 years, and Bargatze is one of the most popular comedians around, selling out arenas across the country. And, he hasn’t forgotten his old friend. Novicki frequently tours with him, bringing those humble beginnings to larger audiences than they ever imagined, including taking their act to the high seas on the Nateland cruise this February.

“We would perform shows together every night, and then I would stay with them when I would go back to New York [from L.A.],” Novicki tells The Times over Zoom. “It started with five people at a show in New York, and then clubs, and suddenly, things got bigger and bigger. It’s been one of my biggest thrills to step out on stage and see that many people.”

Advertisement

As a little person standing 3 feet 10, Novicki has a unique perspective from a physical and emotional standpoint, which he brings to his comedy. Some of his most rewarding projects have involved his work with Easterseals, the nation’s largest disability services organization. With them, he’s organized the Disability Film Challenge, which launched nearly 13 years ago. It’s an annual five-day filmmaking competition where people with disabilities are either in front of or behind the camera, and make a film related to a specific genre — this year, for example, the theme was thriller and suspense.

“I created this film competition 12 years ago because I was always making my own content,” he says. “The story of my life has been, as a comedian, to get up on stage and do as much as you can rather than wait for the industry to come to me.”

In addition to comedic endeavors, Novicki has made a name for himself as an actor. He was a regular on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and appeared on “The Sopranos,” “Loudermilk,” “The Neighbors” and “Drop Dead Diva.”

Advertisement

We spoke with the Culver City-based comedian ahead of his slot at the Burbank Comedy Festival next week, where he breaks down his stand-up routine, opening for Nate and his perspective on comedy as a little person, as well as why the work he’s done with Easterseals has been so imperative.

Nic Novicki performing at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. (The Comedy & Magic Club)

Do you have a different approach when you’re performing in front of thousands at an arena show with Nate versus a club show?

Advertisement

My act is focused on storytelling. A lot of what I do is kind of story-based about my life and the interactions that have happened. Nowadays, it’s with my family, and my daughters are a huge part of it. Regardless of the size of the venue. For example, if I’m doing a late-night set at the Comedy Store or another comedy club, my act stays the same. Ultimately, I’m at that stage in my life. I do the same bits, and there’s no need for me to feel like I need to be edgier. The same bits will work late night or early in the day when Nate has an early show. Recently, I did a show that was really fun called BYOB — bring your own baby.

Where was that and what was it like?

It was at [Santa Monica comedy club] the Crow. My wife brought our baby. Ultimately, I’ve always been able and comfortable talking about who I am. I’ve always done well with kids, which was the origin [of comedy] for me. When I was 10 or 11 years old, I started doing speeches that raised money for the Little People of America. I would perform at Rotary Clubs, and I remember early on, I would be standing behind a podium, be like, “Oh, did you guys forget the stool here? What’s going on?” It would be the Invisible Man bit, and everybody laughed. I realized then that I had everybody, and they were paying attention.

Even at that age, you understood showbiz. You knew how to work an audience.

It’s funny. I didn’t think of it as a comedian, but I was doing a version of stand-up comedy. Growing up on the East Coast and being a little person, I used comedy as a way to break the ice, and also be like, “Hey, let’s be funny and lighten the situation.”

When did you decide to pursue comedy as a career?

I started doing stand-up comedy during my freshman year of college at Temple University in Philadelphia. I went there to study business, but I was like, “What is this?” It’s a great city for comedy, and now, in a full circle of wildness, we [Bargatze and he] are performing two shows at the Wells Fargo Center. There are these different places that I haven’t been to in a long time, like Erie, Pa., where I have family. Thanks to comedy, going back there for the first time to perform in a giant arena with Nate is pretty wild.

Julian McCullough, Derrick Stroup, Mike Vecchione, Nic Novicki and Nate Bargatze at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Noah Stroupe / Nateland)

What is it about both of your comedic styles that appeals to so many?

Aside from Nate being one of my best friends, he’s just the best at what he does. Both of us have very similar sensibilities and senses of humor. It’s been great for me because I don’t have to change my style of comedy to fit with his. When I was starting, I was never dirty, but maybe I’d swear a little. I realized so much of my life is about being in the Little People of America. Little people and people with disabilities are asking me for advice about how I was able to create my own projects. Ultimately, that’s the kind of comedy that I’m drawn to, and it’s part of my daily life. I’m proud to be a little person. I’m proud to be who I am, and I can’t hide it.

Advertisement

It’s not easy, though, to get the audience to laugh at something uncomfortable. In this case, laughing with you about your disability.

I’m 3-10. So it’s not like I could be not 3-10, so it’s part of what my world is. My wife is little, and I’ve grown up in Little People of America. It’s not entirely what I’m about as a comedian — I like to talk about things other than my height, but it is a part of who I am. I’m a storyteller, and the situations that happen involve my height. Whether it’s dropping my daughter off at daycare … these are real-life situations that happen. Rather than be uncomfortable in the moment, I’ve embraced it, laughed and been OK with just having that discussion in that moment. I look at the positive and the comedy of a situation because it’s something that I find funny, rather than being upset by it, like being patient and asking someone to help me press a button in an elevator. This may sound crazy, but I’ve met so many people by asking for help, like reaching for a plate. Now, I have a connection with this person that I wouldn’t have had. As a comedian, I think you have to be open to life and what happens, and be able to comment on it.

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge is a significant source of pride for you. Now, nearly 13 years later, what do you see as its legacy?

It’s grown so much. Since partnering with Easterseals Southern California, we’ve had 850 films created from around the world. We have our awards ceremony at Sony Pictures every year. Nate has presented alongside the Farrelly brothers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. I feel like the disability community is a community, and it’s something I’m so proud to be a part of. I’ve made so many friends and forged lifelong bonds with both little people and through the Film Challenge. Much like my comedy career, it’s been a gradual climb. It’s been the long game for me, as an actor and comedian with the Film Challenge. My whole vision is to do as much as you can, and I think the world wants to see more disability representation.

I do a regular show at Flappers in Burbank where I headline, and it’s Nic Novicki and friends. I always have a disabled comic from the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge perform to highlight them. I love having that world where people can get themselves out there, and that was always the mission. Initially, the Disability Film Challenge was going to be a one-off competition where I helped disabled friends who asked me for advice, and allowed them to make a film and tell their own stories. After that first one, right away, casting directors started reaching out to me asking how to get in touch with a guy in a wheelchair, and all of a sudden, we had five films that first year. All of these films are starring and created by people with disabilities. It’s been great to see the number of jobs that have come from this, and something I’m incredibly proud of.

It’s funny. I was in New York City with a group of people, and I was like, “I know every little person in the world,” and they were like, “Yeah, sure, sure, you do.” So we’re walking on Madison Avenue, and a little person popped up out of nowhere and said, “Hey, Nick, what’s up?” I looked at them and said, “You see?” I swear to God, it was sitcom-esque timing, but it really happened.