Taylor Swift unveils ‘Life of a Showgirl’ release date on Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’

The ubiquitous “Shake It Off” pop star announced her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” would drop Oct. 3 as she made her podcasting debut Wednesday on “New Heights,” co-hosted by her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his retired football pro brother, Jason Kelce. The Grammy winner also unveiled the album’s tracklist, which touts a finale featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

“It was something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour,” she explained to the Kelce brothers. “I was physically exhausted at this point on the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

Swift revealed her 12th album was imminent earlier this week in a teaser promoting the latest “New Heights” episode. In the clip, she pulls a blurred-out record out of a briefcase decorated simply with her initials. “The Life of a Showgirl” will be her second record in two years — following last year’s “The Tortured Poets Department” — and her first release since reacquiring the rights to her early recordings in May.

That was a move that “changed my life,” she said Wednesday.