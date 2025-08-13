Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift unveils ‘Life of a Showgirl’ release date on Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’

Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys posing in a red dress with her hand on her hip in front of a black backdrop with white text.
Taylor Swift will release her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl” in October, she announced Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact

Taylor Swift will enter her latest era in a matter of months.

The ubiquitous “Shake It Off” pop star announced her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” would drop Oct. 3 as she made her podcasting debut Wednesday on “New Heights,” co-hosted by her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his retired football pro brother, Jason Kelce. The Grammy winner also unveiled the album’s tracklist, which touts a finale featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor Swift doesn't disclose her songs' subjects, but it's easy to connect the dots. "Dear John" puts her former relationship with John Mayer under the microscope.

Music

Here’s everything we know about Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift announced her new album on “New Heights,” the popular podcast co-hosted by her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

“It was something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour,” she explained to the Kelce brothers. “I was physically exhausted at this point on the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

Swift revealed her 12th album was imminent earlier this week in a teaser promoting the latest “New Heights” episode. In the clip, she pulls a blurred-out record out of a briefcase decorated simply with her initials. “The Life of a Showgirl” will be her second record in two years — following last year’s “The Tortured Poets Department” — and her first release since reacquiring the rights to her early recordings in May.

Advertisement

That was a move that “changed my life,” she said Wednesday.

A collage of photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with doodles
Voices

Column: Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance is the love story we’ve been waiting for

How did an unlucky-in-love pop star and a good-natured tight end become America’s sweethearts almost overnight? The obsession runs deeper than fame, our columnist writes.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMusicSportsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement