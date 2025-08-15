Teyana Taylor must pay ex-husband Iman Shumpert $70,000 after dispute over leaked divorce details

Teyana Taylor, with Iman Shumpert at New York Fashion Week in 2022, was found in contempt of court after failing to prove her ex leaked divorce details to the media earlier this year.

Teyana Taylor was ordered to cover ex-husband Iman Shumpert’s $70,000 in attorney fees after she was found in contempt of court for violating terms of her 2024 divorce agreement.

Taylor, 34, and Shumpert, 35, both had been accusing each other of violating the agreement by leaking their settlement terms to blogs, according to court documents filed Aug. 5 in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court.

The court found the “Gonna Love Me” singer had violated the “prohibition against disclosure of ‘summaries, abstracts, portions and descriptions’” of the final judgment in their divorce.

Taylor confirmed her marriage to the former NBA pro during a 2016 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” and the couple appeared that same year in the official music video of the track “Fade” by Kanye West (now known as Ye).

The exes have two children together, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose, now 9 and 4, respectively. Shumpert helped Taylor deliver both babies at home in the couple’s bathroom.

The couple separated in 2023 and she filed for divorce that November. The split was finalized in July 2024, then in March of this year details of the agreement suddenly appeared online, leading to the filings in civil court.

Taylor had asked the court to order Shumpert to pay her legal fees, but after she refused to show proof of income, the answer was no. The “Coming 2 America” actor did not answer questions about her assets and her income, stating the information was “completely irrelevant to any issue.”

The court ordered Taylor to pay for Shumpert’s fees, saying she had the means to pay because she has been in three movies since the divorced was finalized and has TV series booked for this fall.

During the hearing, Taylor failed to prove that Shumpert had provided details from their divorce case to entertainment blogs.