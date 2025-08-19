Aubrey Plaza describes grief as ‘an ocean of awfulness’ after husband’s death

Actor Aubrey Plaza opens up about her grieving process after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Actor Aubrey Plaza opened up about how she’s coping with grief after the sudden death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Plaza talked about the “daily struggles” she goes through during an appearance on the podcast “Good Hang” — hosted by her “Parks and Recreation” co-star Amy Poehler.

“I feel happy to be with you. I’m here and I’m functioning and I feel, you know, I feel really grateful to be moving through this world,” Plaza said.

Baena, an independent filmmaker, died by suicide in January . The couple tied the knot in 2021 and collaborated on several films together, such as “Spin Me Around,” “The Little Hours,” and “Life After Beth.”

During the interview, Plaza compared her grieving process to the recent film “The Gorge” starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and then there’s a cliff on the other side and then there’s like a gorge in between and it’s filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them,” she said.

Plaza added: “There’s like a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s right there and I can see it. And sometimes I just want to just dive into it and just be in it. And sometimes I just look at it. And sometimes I’m just trying to get away from it, but it’s always there. It’s just always there.”