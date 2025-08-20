Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

The best movies and TV shows to watch this fall

Fall Preview 2025 Landing page illlustration
Illustrations by 
Sian Roper
Art direction by 
An Amlotte

While this was a summer of box office sequels and “Love Island” Season 7 watch parties, the fall landscape for movies and TV feels much crisper.

Sure, there are repeats on a form, but there’s a unique direction to the wind. While “The Paper” is a loose spinoff of “The Office,” lead actor Domhnall Gleeson tells The Times the mockumentary about a struggling newspaper has its own feel. Then there’s drama “The Lowdown” from Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” starring Ethan Hawke. One of our critics intriguingly calls it Tulsa noir.

On the big screen, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” brings wild energy, while Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with “Eleanor the Great,” a Cannes audience favorite. And as an extra special treat, we got the guys from “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” to dish in character — animal print pants and all.

The movie and TV offerings here are just the beginning of our fall preview coverage. In the wings for after Labor Day: what’s new in music, books, dance, theater and museums. Bookmark this page to stay in the know. — Brittany Levine Beckman, Entertainment and Features editor

MOVIES

2025 FALL PREVIEW LANDING PAGE ONLY /// DO NOT REUSE

Movies

She was always meant to play Jean Seberg. Now Zoey Deutch has her own ‘Breathless’

Director Richard Linklater had only one person in mind for “Nouvelle Vague,” his loving evocation of the making of “Breathless.” Deutch went deeper than a haircut.

Advertisement
2025 FALL PREVIEW LANDING PAGE ONLY /// DO NOT REUSE

Movies

Spinal Tap is back and ready to talk. Just don’t bring up the last movie

Older, louder, though perhaps not wiser, Spinal Tap returns with a new film and some new fans you may know, including Paul McCartney and Elton John.

2025 FALL PREVIEW LANDING PAGE ONLY /// DO NOT REUSE

Movies

His immigrant mother named him after a sun god. Now Tonatiuh is a breakout star

In the upcoming “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” based on the stage musical, L.A.-born phenom Tonatiuh announces himself as a player to watch, with serious ambitions.

 2025 Fall Preview Movies list illustation

Movies

The 21 movies we’re most excited to see this fall

The most anticipated movies of fall 2025

TELEVISION

More to Read

About this story

Editors: Maira Garcia, Joshua Rothkopf
Writers: Lorraine Ali, Tracy Brown, Greg Braxton, Robert Lloyd, Yvonne Villarreal, Carlos Aguilar, Tim Grierson, Mary McNamara, Amy Nicholson, Mark Olsen, Joshua Rothkopf, Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Art direction and design: An Amlotte
Illustration: Sian Roper
Copy editors: Francesca Bermudez, Samantha Chung, Blake Hennon, R. Marina Levario, Hannah Ly, Jason Sanchez
Photo editor: Jerome Adamstein
Entertainment & Arts
An Amlotte

An Amlotte is a senior art director at the Los Angeles Times, where she leads art direction of the Sunday Entertainment section for digital and print. She has worked across multiple verticals since joining The Times in 1999. A native of Belgium, she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in design and photography. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, the Society for News Design and Communication Arts.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement