As expected? Kid Rock crashes out over Gavin Newsom’s endorsement joke
Whether it’s leaning into AI-generated images or President Trump’s signature all-caps style, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media accounts have been firing left and right in recent weeks.
The latest target? None other than rock ’n’ roll figure and avid Trump supporter Kid Rock.
In a post on Sunday to X, Newsom’s official account shared an AI-generated image of the rock-rapper, whose legal name is Robert James Ritchie. In it, he wears his finest Uncle Sam garb and points at viewers, issuing a statement: “Kid Rock wants YOU to support Gavin Newsom.”
Text mimicking the social media style that President Trump has become known for accompanied the post: “I ACCEPT! — GCN.”
The 54-year-old artist waited less than an hour to respond, quickly clearing up that he did not, in fact, support the California governor.
“The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from ...,” he wrote, and ended his statement by referencing a portion of his anatomy.
On Monday, the press office account would respond by stating, “I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN.” Some users suspected that it was an allusion to President Trump’s use of an AI Taylor Swift endorsement in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.
In September 2024, Trump wrote “I accept!” over a series of AI-generated images of Swift fans posted to his own social media site Truth Social. The post used a fake image of Swift wearing Uncle Sam’s signature attire.
On Tuesday, Newsom’s account continued the bit. The post on X said, “HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID “I HATE KID ROCK” HE’S NO LONGER ‘HOT?’ — GCN.”
There’s been no response — yet.
