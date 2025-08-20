Advertisement
Tamar Braxton says she ‘almost died’ in bloody accident that left her with a fractured nose

Angled photo of Tamar Braxton in a sheer black blouse smiling and posing in front of a red backdrop
Tamar Braxton’s manager says the entertainer is “resting and recovering,” after she claimed she “almost died” in a bloody accident over the weekend.
(John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Tamar Braxton asked her social media fans to “pray for me for real” as she recovers from a mysterious and bloody weekend accident.

The singer and reality TV star opened up about her latest health scare in an Instagram story shared Tuesday, writing, “I almost died Sunday.”

“I was found in a pool of blood [by] my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is,” she wrote. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

Braxton did not share additional information about the weekend incident, but said it prompted her to adopt a “totally different” perspective on life. As she takes time to heal, Braxton also wrote “my mental health journey begins.”

The 48-year-old entertainer concluded her Instagram announcement: “I don’t even know what happened to me.”

A manager for Braxton, who began her career in R&B alongside four of her sisters including oldest sister Toni Braxton, addressed the “Braxton Family Value” star’s concerning post in their own Instagram story shared Tuesday. Manager Phil Thornton thanked followers for their outpouring of concern and support for Braxton.

“She is resting and recovering. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes,” he wrote.

Thornton did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional information.

Braxton has long been open about her health. Over the years, she has spoken publicly about her vitiligo, her experience with pulmonary embolism (which prompted her to drop out of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015) and her struggles with depression and anxiety. In 2020, Braxton spoke also about how the allegedly toxic culture of reality TV pushed her to attempt suicide.

Earlier this year, Braxton embarked on a solo singing tour, which launched in April in Washington, D.C., and ended in May in Oakland. Braxton was also known for her time on “Tamar & Vince” with her ex-husband Vince Herbert, “Celebrity Big Brother” and the syndicated talk show “The Real.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

