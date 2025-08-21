‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is in theaters for a sing-along event. Here’s how to watch a screening

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s hit movie “KPop Demon Hunters” has gained a massive following since it was released in June. Now, fans can watch it — and sing along to its catchy music — in theaters this weekend.

The biggest girl group in music right now will do anything for their fans — including fighting demons.

Huntr/x, the fictional trio at the heart of Netflix’s summer sensation “KPop Demon Hunters,” has been topping music charts and dominating Netflix screens across the world. And now, fans of its music and the movie are in for a treat in the form of a limited run of sing-along screenings in theaters.

This Saturday and Sunday, fans across the United States and in a handful of other countries will have the chance to see “KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event” in theaters.

About 1,700 screens in the U.S. and Canada will show the film, and more than 1,000 shows have sold out as of Wednesday, a Netflix spokesperson said.

Since its June release, the animated musical movie has developed fervent fans of all ages. The movie follows Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the members of Huntr/x, who are K-Pop stars by day and demon hunters by night, protecting the world from supernatural dangers with the power of their voices that keep the Honmoon, a magical protective layer, intact.

At an early screening Tuesday of the sing-along version at Netflix’s Tudum Theater, Jasmine Paige Moore, a fan who described herself as being a part of the “first wave” of the movie’s enthusiasts, said seeing it on the big screen was an elevated experience compared with streaming it.

“As a sing-along, it reaches new heights,” she said. “This is how you’re supposed to view this film — surrounded by fans, surrounded by people that are there to enjoy the moment, a moment that you’ll never get again.”

Moore, an actor and cosplayer who donned a sparkly costume inspired by Mira’s character, said she plans to attend two additional screenings this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie and how to catch a sing-along screening near you.

‘Golden,’ ‘Takedown’ and all the songs you’ve been hearing on TikTok

Even if you haven’t seen “KPop Demon Hunters,” you’ve likely come across some of the hit songs from the movie on music streaming services and social media. “Golden,” an optimistic anthem sung by the Huntr/x girls in the movie, peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 charts at No. 1 and continues to rank highly.

The soundtrack is also the first in 28 years to boast three songs charting in the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100. “Golden” is joined by “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop,” two songs from the competing K-pop group in the movie, the Saja Boys.

Huntr/x has also become the first all-women group to top the Hot 100 in 24 years — since Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” held the top spot for two weeks in August 2001.

While actors Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo lend their speaking voices to the Huntr/x characters in the movie, real-life K-pop stars EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami sing as the fictional group.

The original songs featured in the movie are performed by several other prominent K-pop artists and well-known singers, including Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, Lea Salonga and more.

Some of the songwriters include Chung, EJAE, TEDDY, 24, Vince and KUSH; Marcelo Zarvos wrote the original score.

The movie’s record-breaking popularity

In addition to topping music charts, “KPop Demon Hunters” is dominating Netflix. The movie debuted on the streamer June 20 and has sat on its Top 10 chart since its release. The title is now the most-watched original animated movie in Netflix’s history, according to the streamer.

It’s also the second-most-watched English-language movie on the platform, with more than 200 million views and 350 million hours viewed on Netflix. (“Red Notice,” a 2021 action comedy movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, currently occupies the top spot.)

It's their moment!



KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/zHpijRAzT6 — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

“KPop Demon Hunters” seems to have hit a sweet spot, building off of passionate enthusiasm for Korean pop music, Korean television series like Netflix’s hit “Squid Game” and original animated features.

At the early Netflix screening of the sing-along version, EJAE, the singing voice of Rumi and a songwriter behind some of the movie’s hits, said she was blown away by the fan response to the movie and the music.

“I’m just really grateful that I’m able to be a part of this crazy cultural phenomenon,” she told the crowd of enthusiastic fans ahead of the screening.

“Are you guys ready to sing some high notes?” she asked, referencing Rumi’s range.

Where and how to catch a sing-along screening

Fans of the movie and the music only have a limited window to catch “KPop Demon Hunters” in theaters. The sing-along event is in theaters just this weekend, with screenings across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

In L.A., several theaters are screening the sing-along movie, including the TCL Chinese Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse and several Cinemark and Regal locations across the Los Angeles area. Tickets are on sale now.