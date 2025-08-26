Advertisement
Security guard charged in slaying of comedian Reggie Carroll. Both were on tour with Katt Williams

Katt Williams wearing a black and white suit with a hat standing in front of a poster.
Police say a comedian was killed in a building housing a Katt Williams company.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
A comedian who was touring with superstar funnyman Katt Williams was fatally shot last week in Mississippi.

The shooting took place in a building that’s home to a company that bills itself as the official site for Williams merchandise. On Tuesday, the company was given a notice of eviction because of “criminal activity.”

On Aug. 20, police in Southaven, Miss., responded to an “isolated shooting” in the area of Burton Lane. Comedian Reggie Carroll was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and medical staff, he died of his injuries, police said. He was 52.

Carroll, who was known for his appearances on the long-running syndicated comedy show “Showtime at the Apollo,” had been traveling with superstar comedian Williams on his spring tour, Heaven on Earth.

Police have arrested 38-year-old Trenell Marquise Williams in the shooting death. The suspect had been working as a security guard on the tour, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Onyxx Owll LCC on Burton Lane was the home of the clothing line “designed for and by the urban street celebrities and famous creatives,” according to its website. The Southaven Police Department posted a “14-day notice to quit for criminal activity” on the building, the Memphis news outlet said.

The investigation into the shooting death is ongoing. Authorities did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Anthony Solorzano

