Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth child

Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova, right, is midway through her pregnancy with singing scion Enrique Iglesias.

Add one more to the number of kids that will have Enrique Iglesias as a personal hero. The singer and his wife, Anna Kournikova, are expecting their fourth child.

They are already parents of 7-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 5-year-old Mary. Iglesias and Kournikova are “overjoyed,” according to Hola ! Kournikova is halfway through the pregnancy.

Iglesias, 50, returned to Spain in July to perform at the Granca Live Fest — it was his first show in his native country in six years. He has planned appearances in Mexico, India and Abu Dhabi. In 2024, the pop singer released “FINAL (Vol. 2),” the last installment of his serialized studio album farewell.

Advertisement

While promoting his tour in 2021, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live in Concert with special guest Sebastián Yatra on Instagram, the singer said his “FINAL” series “might be” his last album.

“I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015,” Iglesias said.

Kournikova, 44, retired from tennis in 2003 because of injuries. In 2011, during the 12th season of NBC’s reality weight-loss competition “The Biggest Loser,” she replaced Jillian Michaels as the trainer for that one season.

Advertisement