Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova sit beside each other smiling
Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova, right, is midway through her pregnancy with singing scion Enrique Iglesias.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Add one more to the number of kids that will have Enrique Iglesias as a personal hero. The singer and his wife, Anna Kournikova, are expecting their fourth child.

They are already parents of 7-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 5-year-old Mary. Iglesias and Kournikova are “overjoyed,” according to Hola! Kournikova is halfway through the pregnancy.

Iglesias, 50, returned to Spain in July to perform at the Granca Live Fest — it was his first show in his native country in six years. He has planned appearances in Mexico, India and Abu Dhabi. In 2024, the pop singer released “FINAL (Vol. 2),” the last installment of his serialized studio album farewell.

While promoting his tour in 2021, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live in Concert with special guest Sebastián Yatra on Instagram, the singer said his “FINAL” series “might be” his last album.

“I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015,” Iglesias said.

Kournikova, 44, retired from tennis in 2003 because of injuries. In 2011, during the 12th season of NBC’s reality weight-loss competition “The Biggest Loser,” she replaced Jillian Michaels as the trainer for that one season.

The “Hero” singer and the former professional tennis player have been together since 2001. They live a private life in Miami — raising their family away from the spotlight, according to People. The two “love being parents” and spend their time “raising their children,” a source familiar with the couple told People in February.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

