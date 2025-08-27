Advertisement
Travis Kelce kept his mouth shut about his engagement to Taylor Swift. His dad, however, dishes details

Taylor Swift laughs energetically in a knit cap as she sits with others bundled up for a football game
Taylor Swift apparently laid down the law about when beau Travis Kelce could spill the engagement beans, according to her future father-in-law.
By Christie D’Zurilla
How does it feel to get played by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Turns out the couple didn’t get engaged this week after all, according to Swift’s FFIL — future father-in-law — Ed Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end actually popped the question “not quite two weeks ago,” his dad told News 5 Cleveland on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. Don’t expect media to shake it off

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed Kelce said. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Apparently it happened at Travis Kelce’s home in Lee’s Summit, Mo., Ed Kelce said, before the two headed out for dinner. Before they left, Travis told Taylor, “‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine.’ ... They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.” No word on whether they made it to a restaurant after all that.

Interesting that Ed Kelce described the proposal as beautiful, given that he wasn’t actually there to see it — he said he was taking in a Philadelphia Eagles preseason football practice that was open to the public. His younger son called him on FaceTime to share the news while he was watching the team that his older son Jason Kelce played with for years.

“I don’t know how much I’m supposed to say, but I don’t care!” Ed Kelce said with a happy shrug.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, knew exactly how much tea he could spill in public without his future wife’s OK: nada. The KC Chief told his dad the announcement would happen “whenever Taylor says so.” Of course, Swift and her beau announced Tuesday, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis Kelce laughs and claps and Taylor Swift claps in a luxury booth while watching an unseen hockey game
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement Tuesday.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

(KillaTrav seemed equally “Excited to finally share what we’ve been cookin’ up!!” on Wednesday when he launched his new AE x Tru Kolors clothing collaboration on social media. For those who are interested, the collection looks like a preppy, a jock and a member of the “Duck Dynasty” cast got together and brainstormed. In other words, kinda like something Travis Kelce would wear to the stadium on game day.)

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kelce clan is just delighted, delighted, delighted by recent events, because, according to a People source, Swift is still the bomb.

“She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason’s kids,” the source said Tuesday. That entails “sweet, thoughtful gifts,” flowers and baked goods for everyone.

“Taylor gets along so well with the family and they’re just her biggest fan,” said the source, who apparently is “close to the newly engaged couple” and whose first name might be Brittany or Kylie — just a guess, of course, on that last part.

