French Montana gets his royalty on with engagement to Dubai princess Mahra Maktoum

French Montana, seen at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York, is engaged to Mahra Maktoum, princess of Dubai.

French Montana is reportedly engaged to Mahra Maktoum — full name with title, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — and the couple has apparently managed to keep the romance news off the radar for even longer than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift did.

The couple got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, TMZ said Wednesday, citing a publicist for the rapper. They didn’t even go public as a couple until this summer in Paris. He’s 40 and walked the runway very slowly in the 3.Paradis spring/summer 2026 show; she’s 31 and the daughter of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai.

People reported that there’s little to report at this point, quoting a news release that stated, “Representatives confirm that while wedding plans are underway, specific dates and arrangements are still being finalized by both families, who are reportedly excited and supportive.”

Advertisement

Montana, who was born Karim Kharbouch and raised in Morocco until his family moved to the United States when he was a tween, previously dated reality TV royalty: He and Khloé Kardashian connected in 2014, dated for a bit, then split up and have remained friends over the years.

This will be a second marriage for both parties. Maktoum and her first husband, UAE businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, split in 2024 and have a young daughter together.

Voices Commentary: Seth Meyers’ contract is up in 2028. So is Trump’s. Who will be the last man standing? From Jimmy Kimmel to ‘The Daily Show,’ calling out the actions of the bully in the White House has by default become a public service of late-night TV.

Montana and his first wife, entrepreneur Nadeen Palmer, a.k.a. Deen Kharbouch, had a son together in 2010 and separated in 2012 after five years as husband and wife; their divorce was finalized by a court in 2014.