Chloë Grace Moretz marries longtime girlfriend Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz, seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in 2022, married photographer Kate Harrison over Labor Day weekend.

Moretz and Kate Harrison, a model and photographer, have been dating since 2018.



The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day this year on Instagram.



Before their private ceremony, the couple allowed Vogue magazine to photograph the final fittings of their wedding gowns, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Chloë Grace Moretz tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend over Labor Day weekend.

The “Kick-Ass” actor married model and photographer Kate Harrison during a private ceremony, reports Vogue, which was on site when the brides were doing the final fitting in Paris for their custom Louis Vuitton wedding dresses.

Moretz posted photos of herself on Instagram rocking a baby blue gown along with images of Harrison wearing a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and a birdcage veil. Both gowns were designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, longtime artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections.

“It just feels like me,” Moretz told Vogue. “I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Advertisement

Chloë Grace Moretz, left, and her now-wife, Kate Harrison, right, with Huma Abedin, center at the 2024 Democracy Heroes at Rockefeller Foundation in New York last year. (Craig Barritt / Getty Images)

In the Instagram post, the star of “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” also showed off her after-party look, a custom jacket with cut-outs and trousers, which was inspired by a 2019 Louis Vuitton runway look. She accessorized her outfit with a white cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Harrison, who has modeled in campaigns for J. Crew and Topshop, wore a bodice and trousers with a sheer overlay on top.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Moretz told the magazine. “So there’s fishing, horseback riding, and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

Advertisement

Moretz came out publicly as a gay woman in November of last year via Instagram, but she and Harrison have been dating since 2018. The couple gave curious fans a peek into their mostly private relationship when Moretz announced their engagement in a New Year’s Day post this year on Instagram.

“We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows,” Moretz told Vogue. “I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”