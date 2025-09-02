‘Succession’ actor Nicholas Braun arrested on suspicion of DUI in New Hampshire
-
-
- Share via
Actor Nicholas Braun, best known for his work in the hit HBO series “Succession,” began his Labor Day weekend with a run in with New Hampshire law officials.
Moultonborough Police Chief Peter W. Beede announced in a Tuesday press release that officers arrested the 37-year-old actor Friday evening on suspicion of DUI-Impairment in the town of Moultonborough, N.H., about an hour north of the state’s capitol of Concord. Braun was also arrested on suspicion of driving at night without his headlights on.
Karen Huger of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ released early from one-year prison sentence
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Karen Huger’s time in prison is over, earlier than expected. The reality TV star, convicted last year of driving under the influence, was released early.
The release did not share additional information about Braun’s arrest. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.
Braun was booked in Carroll County Jail and released on his own recognizance, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that the actor will be arraigned Sept. 16.
In HBO’s “Succession,” Braun became a fan favorite for his portrayal of Cousin Greg, an outsider who manages to weasel his way into the core family’s business and the bid for aging media mogul Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) multi-industry empire. He received three Primetime Emmy nominations for the role.
Braun is also known for his work in Disney flicks “Sky High,” “Princess Protection Program” and “Minutemen.” His credits include “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” “Zola” and “Saturday Night.”
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.