‘Don’t disrespect me’: Cardi B hurls pen at prodding man, drawing the line at pregnancy talk

Cardi B responded to the “disrespectful” onlooker at an Alhambra courthouse where a jury later found the rapper not liable of assaulting and battering a security guard.

Cardi B will only address pregnancy rumors on her own time. She made that abundantly clear with a pen and scathing words — both directed to one brash and curious man.

The Grammy-winning rapper was seen on camera hurling a pen at the man in the press pool as she left an Alhambra courthouse during the lunch break of her civil assault trial. According to footage shared by ABC7 and TMZ, the man speaks up from the press pool asking Cardi B about her relationships with ex-husband Offset and boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time,” he says. “Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”

As he poses the question, Cardi walks over to another individual holding a pen and waiting for her autograph. She takes the pen from his hand and throws it in the direction of the inquirer. “Stop disrespecting me,” she fires back, before her team surrounds her.

“Don’t disrespect me,” she adds.

Cardi B shares three young children with Offset. They married in 2017 and went their separate ways in 2024. They were previously headed for divorce in 2020, but seemingly made amends. She went official with NFL star Diggs earlier this year. It’s unclear how exactly the pregnancy rumors began.

After the heated exchange on Tuesday, the man tells Cardi B, “I still love you even though you just threw some stuff at me.”

She did not share the same feelings.

“I don’t care. You’re disrespectful, don’t do that. Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?” Cardi B said as she walked to her SUV. “Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you, respect women.”

She imparted a final message to the press from the vehicle: “You’re not going to see me out today, and you can thank him. I’m not playing around. I was very nice. I was very kind.”

The 32-year-old “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP” hip-hop star prevailed Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought against her by a Beverly Hills security guard after two days of testimony. Emani Ellis sued Cardi B for $24 million, accusing her of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the aftermath of a confrontation in a hallway outside of an obstetrician’s office. Ellis claimed that the rapper scratched her with a long nail extension, leaving a facial scar.

Cardi B was found not liable on all counts by jurors after less than an hour of deliberations.

“I swear to God, I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman,” Cardi B said outside the courthouse following the conclusion of the trial. She added that she had missed her kids’ first day of school because of the civil trial.

“I want to thank my lawyers,” she said. “I want to thank the jurors, I want to thank the judge, and I want to thank the respectful press.”

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.