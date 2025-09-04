‘SNL’ alum Jorma Taccone faces long recovery after shattering his pelvis in a 20-foot fall

Jorma Taccone was hanging lights around his barn when he fell from a ladder, breaking his pelvis.

Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone shattered his pelvis and detached his sacrum after a recent fall from a 20-foot ladder at his farmhouse in Connecticut.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum recounted the incident from his hospital bed during Tuesday’s episode of the “Lonely Island & Seth Meyers ” podcast.

“There’s a barn, and the back half of the barn has a big white wall. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. We can do a big mural,’” the comedian said to his co-hosts Meyers, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg. “The mural would be very, very large at the top. The apex of this barn is like 25 feet.”

Taccone said that he borrowed ladders, including one that his neighbor described as “bad.” As in, “you shouldn’t use this ladder. Like, it doesn’t have a footing thing. And I was like, ‘No, it’s really good.‘”

Taccone was using the ladder to hang lights around the barn to highlight the mural when he fell 20 feet onto his butt.

“I literally have enough time as I’m falling to be like, ‘I’m going to die,’” he said.

The accident was on Aug. 31, his daughter’s fifth birthday, according to Us Weekly. “It wasn’t the coolest way to start the day,” Taccone said.

Two days post-surgery, Taccone said the doctors expect him to walk again within three to six months.

“It’s been a really scary week, and we’re glad that you didn’t hit your head and that you’re not dead,” Schaffer said.

There was only one question left: How long do the hosts have before they can poke fun at the accident?

“I mean, don’t you think it should be instantaneous?” Taccone quipped.