If Meghan Markle wants to speak to other working moms, she should ditch her Netflix lifestyle show and get back to acting.

Here’s a surprise: Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan,” Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, did not crack the Netflix Top 10 after its premiere last week.

I admit to being part of the problem. Season 1 was such an apoplectic-fit-inducing experience — Meghan, sweetheart, you did not invent the frittata, no one likes dried flowers as a garnish and don’t come at moms who put “sugary snacks” in birthday party gift bags while handing a bunch of 5-year-olds some pointy-ass miniature gardening tools instead — that I could barely watch the first two episodes of Season 2.

Arranging flowers and making unnecessarily fancified s’mores with professional chefs David Chang and Christina Tosi? Forcing Chrissy Teigen to not only use a NASA-level kitchen scale to produce homemade Cheez-Its but also identify and pluck her children’s birth flowers to make dried-flower jewelry? Hard pass. (And no, I cannot name my children’s birth flowers.)

The wealth disparity in this country is pernicious and obvious enough without having to watch Markle measure flour in a $498 Eileen Fisher baby-blue sweater as she sells a brand of super-futzy homemaking — of course we all want to make our own rose water! — that no actual mother, with or without a job outside the home, could ever sustain.

Even if we had the time or seven different types of rolling pins, who has that much counter space? Or a freaking craft barn? Does she know about California’s housing shortage?

Many are predicting that “With Love, Meghan” will not get a third season, though a Christmas special is on the books. And, as with anything involving Markle, there has been a lot of hate thrown around, particularly from the British press. I take no pleasure in hating “With Love, Meghan” — Markle is a local gal who inarguably got a very bum deal in her early married life, and I honestly want her to succeed. But maybe she would be better off returning to her previous profession: acting.

Her Netflix deal may have been downgraded to “first look,” but it’s a big entertainment company; surely there is something she could do. Here are a few suggestions.