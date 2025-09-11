Live Coverage
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White call off their engagement after more than 5 years together

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White together pose in formal attire
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have called off their engagement and ended their five-year relationship.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
After five years together, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have ended their relationship and called off their engagement.

“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” a source close to the couple confirmed to People.

Nina Dobrev, left, in sequined dress, and Shaun White, in cream suit, smile at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Television

Third time’s the charm: Shaun White proposes to Nina Dobrev after scrapping plans twice

Nina Dobrev and former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White are engaged after five years together. ‘RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,’ former ‘Vampire Diaries’ star says.

“The Vampire Diaries” actor and the five-time Olympian started dating after formally meeting when both were slated to speak at a 2019 workshop organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins. White told People he didn’t know anything about Dobrev and was surprised when guests asked to take a pictures with her at the dinner after the event.

They started dating soon after, made their relationship official in 2020 and moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

After two failed attempts to propose to Dobrev, White finally popped the question last October at a restaurant in New York. His publicists invited her under the pretense of a business dinner with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, then White surprised Dobrev instead.

Afterward, the snowboarding gold medalist posted pictures of the proposal on social media, calling it the best night of his life. Dobrev told E! News in March that there was no rush to start planning their wedding, saying she was having fun saying “fiancé.”

“We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short,” she said.

Cut to six months later at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Dobrev appeared on the red carpet at the “Eternity” premiere without her engagement ring. She also unpinned her engagement announcement from her Instagram.

